WGA West Staff Goes on Strike Against Union Management Ahead of Studio Contract Talks

The Writers Guild Staff Union is going on strike against the Writers Guild of America West, accusing the union of unfair labor practices ahead of its negotiations with Hollywood studios on a new TV/theatrical contract.

“Guild management has surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad faith surface bargaining, showing no intention to come to an agreement on most of WGSU’s core issues,” the WGSU said in a statement sent Tuesday. “WGSU members will be picketing the WGAW offices on 3rd & Fairfax until further notice.”

The WGSU, which is unionized with the Pacific Northwest Staff Union, authorized a strike last month with 82% of members in favor. The union has been negotiating for a contract that includes pay raises, protections against AI in the workplace and “just cause and grievance procedures that promote mutual accountability and fairness.”

In a statement released at the time of the strike authorization, WGA West claimed that the WGSU’s unfair labor practice charges were “without merit,” asserting that it was bargaining in good faith and had presented “comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and benefits.”

WGA West, whose communications staffers are part of the WGSU strike, could not be immediately reached for further comment.

More to come…