WGA West Staff Authorizes Strike Against Union Management

The Writers Guild of America West staff voted to authorize a strike, suggesting management wasn’t bargaining “in good faith.”

“82% of WGSU members voted YES to authorize a ULP strike,” the union staffers, represented by the Pacific Northwest Staff Union, wrote on Instagram Thursday. “100 members participated in this vote, demonstrating our unity and commitment to winning a fair contract. If management won’t bargain in good faith with us at the table, we will see them on the picket line. #ItsTime.”

However, WGA West hit back at the claim management hadn’t bargained in good faith, defending that they had put forward “comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and benefits.”

“Public claims suggesting otherwise are inaccurate, and allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit,” WGA West added. “WGAW respects the staff’s right to engage in collective activity, and hopes to reach a first contract agreement with the staff union soon.”

This update comes after staffers organized last spring and mere weeks before the union is set begin talks with studios and streamers. However, members of the WGSU have reportedly been in negotiations with WGA West management since September. Their latest session was held earlier this month.

Per media reports, the WGSU are seeking “basic protections,” including “robust protections from artificial intelligence in the workplace,” “pay increases” and “just cause and grievance procedures that promote mutual accountability and fairness.”

Back in August, WGA West was hit with an unfair labor practices complaint by the WGSU, who alleged that a member of the organizing committee had been unlawfully fired. WGA West denied the allegation at the time.