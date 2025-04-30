Writers Guild Voluntarily Recognizes Staff Union

The Writers Guild of America West has voluntarily recognized its staff’s intent to unionize with the Pacific Northwest Staff Union, allowing the bargaining unit to move forward on its first labor contract.

“We have an agreement on our first demand, and we’re excited to take this important step towards having a voice in improving our workplace and organizing without fear of retaliation,” WGAW Operations Coordinator II and Writers Guild Staff Union leader Doug MacIsaac said. “We’re happy to be able to advocate for ourselves and look forward to negotiating our first collective bargaining agreement.”

The WGSU had collected unionization cards from 81% of WGA staffers by the time it started its counting process. The bargaining unit will consist of more than 110 staffers, including in departments such as finance, residuals, public policy and contracts.

“May 1 marks 25 years of being an employee of the WGAW, and what a journey it has been! I am honored to be a part of the historic formation of the WGSU and excited for all the possibilities ahead,” WGAW Contracts Coordinator IV and WGSU member Genevieve Gonsal said. “Here’s to solidarity, progress and the next chapter!”

The WGSU joins unionized staffers at other entertainment unions, including WGA East, which is unionized under United Steelworkers. Staffers at SAG-AFTRA and Actors’ Equity are also unionized under OPEIU Local 537.