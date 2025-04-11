TV Writing Jobs Fell 42% in the Year After Hollywood Strikes, WGA Says

Despite resolving 2023’s Hollywood writers’ strike, a new report from the Writers Guild of America reveals that jobs for its members have taken a major hit post-peak TV.

Per the report, TV writer jobs for the 2023-24 season declined by 42%, or 1,319 positions, to a total of 1,819 positions. Of those jobs, 642 were lost at the co-executive producer or higher level — a decline of 40% year over year — while lower-level positions, such as staff writers, story editors and executive story editors, fell by 378 positions, or 46%. Mid-level positions, from co-producers to consulting/supervising producers, declined by 42%, or 299 positions.

For 2023-24, total lower-level positions came out to 446, while mid-level jobs totaled 421 and upper-level jobs totaled 952.

The WGA blamed the job declines on pay TV cord-cutting, a “massive run-up and then pullback in streaming series as Wall Street demands quicker streaming platform profits,” and studios’ “prolonged unwillingness to negotiate a fair deal in 2023.”

The WGA strike ran from May to September 2023. While the Directors Guild of America reached a deal with media companies, actors with SAG-AFTRA joined writers on the picket lines with its own strike that ran from July through November 2023. As a result of the strikes, some seasons of scripted shows were trimmed and some previous pickups were canceled. The WGA’s report notes approximately 37% fewer guild-covered episodic series aired in the 2023-24 season.

In addition to the strikes, Los Angeles has also fallen victim to wildfires and has seen some TV and film productions move outside the U.S. due to tax incentives. Adding further uncertainty are sweeping reciprocal tariffs from President Donald Trump.

“Writing careers have always been difficult to access and sustain, but the contraction has made it especially challenging,” the guild wrote in an email to members Friday. “We are all subject to the decisions of the companies that control this industry, who have pulled back spending on content based on the demands of Wall Street. Compounding that, the current administration seems intent on causing economic chaos and undermining our democracy.”

Though jobs came in stronger than expected in March, with nonfarm payrolls increasing 228,000 for the month, up from the revised 117,000 for February, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate moved up to 4.2%, higher than the 4.1% forecast. The motion picture and sound recording industries lost 1,200 jobs for a total of 409,000 for the month, while broadcast and content providers shed 800 positions for a total of 331,200 and publishing shed 1,500 for a total of 920,000.

