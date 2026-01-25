Yoshi Arrives in New ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ Trailer

Universal has released the newest trailer for Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and it features the arrival of one of the Nintendo franchise’s most beloved characters, Yoshi.

The new trailer shows Mario and Luigi getting a call to take care of a plugged-up pipe stuck inside some desert ruins, and the plug at first seems to be some sort of monster. But it turns out that the monster is none other than the famed green creature that first became Mario’s faithful steed in “Super Mario World” back in 1990.

And for Mario fans, the trailer also has a load of other references to items and characters from the four-decade-old series, including Fire Flowers, Petey Piranha and Birdo.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is a major contender to become the highest grossing movie of 2026, considering that the first “Mario” film opened to a staggering $204 million 5-day opening on Easter weekend in 2023 and went on to gross $1.36 million worldwide. That makes it Hollywood’s highest grossing animated film not produced by Disney or Pixar.

Universal, looking for a similar result, has moved the Easter weekend release of “Super Mario Galaxy” from Friday to Wednesday, April 1. Theaters will be hoping that when it arrives, it will supercharge an already strong box office humming along from March releases like Pixar’s “Hoppers” and Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary.”

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and writer Matthew Fogel return from the first “Mario” movie, as do voice actors Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kevin Michael Richardson. Benny Safdie and Brie Larson also join the cast as Bowser Jr. and Princess Rosalina.

Watch the new trailer for “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” in the clip above.