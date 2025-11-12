‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Trailer Is Out of This World — With Brie Larson as Rosalina

Illumination and Universal’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is ready to blast off.

The sequel to 2023’s hugely successful “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” hits theaters on April 3, 2026 — and you can see the first trailer for the new film below.

The Galaxy awaits. The official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is here. Only in theaters April 2026. pic.twitter.com/OdBMGOlgXO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2025

Chris Pratt (as Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (as Princess Peach), Charlie Day (as Luigi), Jack Black (as Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (as Toad) and Kevin Michael Richardson (as Kamek) all return for the sequel, which will once again be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and written by Matthew Fogel. Plus, Brie Larson (as Rosalina) and Benny Safdie (as Bowser Jr.) join the battle!

This new movie is seemingly taking inspiration from “Super Mario Galaxy,” a 2007 video game for the Nintendo Wii, and its sequel, “Super Mario Galaxy 2,” released in 2010, which sent our favorite plumber to outer space. (Both were just reissued for the Nintendo Switch. What are the odds?)

The movie was once again produced by Illumination Entertainment and Nintendo, with Illumination head Chris Meledandri and video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto both serving as producers.

Since the first “Mario Bros.” was released in 1983, it has become one of the most successful and critically acclaimed franchises in history, largely considered the best-selling video game property of all time, with more than 900 million games sold. The larger franchise has come to encompass comic books, a television series, a themed area of Universal Studios parks in America and Japan and a live-action movie, which was initially pilloried but is now thought of as ahead of its time.

The first movie was a huge hit, with more than $1.36 billion in global ticket sales. It is currently the fifth highest-grossing animated film of all time and the highest grossing film ever based on a video game.

But with “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” we’ll see just how intergalactic the series’ success can be.

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” opens on April 3, 2026.