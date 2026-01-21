‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Justin Glaze to Make Acting Debut in Whitney Leavitt Rom-Com ‘All for Love’ | Exclusive

The holiday release also features supporting turns from Ciarra Carter, Ansley Gordon, Colin Koth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe and Jenna Michno

Justin Glaze joins Whitney Leavitt's "All For Love" holiday rom-com (Credit: Ninth House)

Whitney Leavitt-led holiday rom-com “All for Love” has rounded out its supporting cast, TheWrap has exclusively learned, with a fellow reality TV star in the mix: “The Bachelorette” alum Justin Glaze.

Glaze will make his acting debut in the Ninth House production alongside Ciarra Carter, Ansley Gordon, Colin Koth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe and Jenna Michno.

The cast joins “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star and Jesse Kove. Jake Helgren will direct the film with Gordon set to write.

Leavitt stars in the holiday-themed project as podcaster Winona. When a holiday dating-app partnership forces her to test love online, she connects with a mystery man who feels like everything she’s been missing, according to the film’s logline. What she doesn’t realize is that he is Luke (Kove), the rugged renovator transforming her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue.

An individual with knowledge told TheWrap that the film is currently in active discussions with multiple platforms interested and is slated for a holiday 2026 release.

From top left to right, Ciarra Carter, Justin Glaze, Ansley Gordon, Colin Koth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe and Jenna Michno join “All My Love” holiday rom-com (Ninth House)

Kove and Leavitt started production on the film in December. Autumn Federici is producing the film for The Ninth House, alongside James Black and Helgren. Executive producers include Gordon, Leavitt and Prashant Mody.

Leavitt is best known for her breakout appearance on “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and most recently on “Dancing With the Stars.” She will make her Broadway debut in “Chicago” this spring.

The Ninth House hosts a vast slate, including Netflix rom-com “A Cowboy Christmas Romance,” Taye Diggs’ “Forever” and “The Naughty List of Mr. Scrooge.”

