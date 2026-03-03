Fixated Acquires Creator Monetization Company Elevate | Exclusive

Fixated, the creator management company and content studio that secured $50 million in funding in December, is continuing its buying streak. The company has acquired Elevate, a creator monetization company that specializes in

community growth and direct-to-fan revenue models, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

Elevate specializes in supporting brand-safe, subscription-led businesses for lifestyle and social-first creators. It’s a strategic acquisition for Fixated that comes at a time when more creators are leaning into subscription models, an option that gives fans access to exclusive content and provides creators with a predictable revenue stream. By acquiring Elevate, Fixated plans to strengthen its owned-revenue and community infrastructure. As for Elevate’s creator clients, they will gain access to Fixated’s platform, which includes talent management, brand partnerships, content services and distribution.

“This acquisition represents a major step in our mission to give creators the tools and infrastructure they need to scale their businesses,” said Jason Wilhelm, co-founder and president of Fixated. “By integrating Elevate’s subscription and community expertise, we’re not just helping creators monetize their work, we’re enabling them to build meaningful, lasting relationships with their audience while maintaining full control over their brand.”

“Creators are increasingly thinking like entrepreneurs, not just talent,” added Zach Katz, co-founder and CEO of Fixated. “They want predictable revenue, direct access to their audience and platforms that align with their personal brand. Elevate has built best-in-class systems around community and subscription monetization, and this acquisition meaningfully expands our ability to help creators build sustainable businesses through owned fan relationships.”

Elevate was founded by Kai Plunk and currently boasts creators like CrazyJamJam (581,000 Instagram followers) and MaisieLynnie (782,000 Instagram followers) as clients. Once the acquisition is finalized, Plunk will co-lead Fixated’s Community division alongside Chris Michael, Fixated’s head of community. Before coming to Fixated, Michael previously led teams at Jellysmack, Hearst Studios West and Funny Or Die.

“At its core, direct-to-fan monetization is about putting the fans first.” said Plunk, managing director of Elevate. “The biggest driver isn’t just content, it’s conversation. Creators are building real communities that center around authenticity and connection. Joining Fixated allows us to scale that model while giving creators the strategic support they need to grow long-term.”

At the end of last year, Fixated secured a $50 million investment from Eldridge Industries months after Eldridge led a $12.8 million funding round. This investment will be used to build out a full stack of creator tools for Fixated’s clients, fund the company’s creator-led clipping system and accelerate its mergers and acquisitions initiatives. To that last point, in January, Fixated acquired the gaming-focused creator company Ellify.