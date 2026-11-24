RedBird Capital Partners has finalized its acquisition of a majority stake in Puck, the digital media company announced Tuesday, two months after TheWrap reported that the transaction valued the company at approximately $250 million.
The transaction deepens RedBird’s involvement in the news business as the private equity firm expands its holdings across media, sports and entertainment — industries Puck’s journalists regularly cover. Puck said it would retain its editorial independence following the ownership change. Financial terms were not disclosed Tuesday.
Founding investors Standard Investments and TPG have exited the business, while RIT Capital Partners remains a minority investor. RedBird initially invested in Puck through the company’s $16 million acquisition of Air Mail last year. Puck said it intends to use RedBird’s backing to pursue acquisitions and expand into new markets.
In September, Puck informed employees that those with vested shares or stock options would be able to cash out a portion of their holdings while retaining an ownership interest in the company, according to an internal memo obtained by TheWrap. The agreement also included a new equity incentive plan.
Since its launch in 2021, Puck has sought to distinguish itself from traditional news organizations by giving journalists an ownership stake and a cut of the subscription revenue they generate. The company had approximately 50,000 paying subscribers as of September, with the Air Mail acquisition bringing in roughly another 50,000.
RedBird, meanwhile, has become an increasingly influential financial player in Hollywood. The firm tripled its investment commitment in Skydance to $6 billion last month following the closing of the $110 billion Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Its portfolio also includes Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, Banijay Entertainment and Front Office Sports.
Puck confirmed RedBird’s majority stake to TheWrap but did not provide additional financial details.