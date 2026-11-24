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RedBird Capital Partners has finalized its acquisition of a majority stake in Puck, the digital media company announced Tuesday, two months after TheWrap reported that the transaction valued the company at approximately $250 million.

The transaction deepens RedBird’s involvement in the news business as the private equity firm expands its holdings across media, sports and entertainment — industries Puck’s journalists regularly cover. Puck said it would retain its editorial independence following the ownership change. Financial terms were not disclosed Tuesday.