Animation Guild Scores Triple Win as DreamWorks, Netflix and ‘Ted’ Workers Vote to Unionize

Remote workers at DreamWorks Animation, feature production staffers at Netflix Animation Studios and production workers on NBCUniversal’s “Ted” have voted to unionize with the Animation Guild (TAG) in three separate elections, the guild announced on Tuesday.

The DreamWorks remote workers voted in favor of union representation on Dec. 23. The unit represents remote workers across the United States who contribute to Los Angeles-based DreamWorks projects in both feature and television, including story artists, animators, character effects artists, technical directors, lighters, visual development artists, modelers and production coordinators.

Remote work has become a common option for animators who cannot afford the rising cost of living in Los Angeles, but current Animation Guild contracts only extend jurisdiction over workers in Los Angeles County.

Netflix Animation Studios feature production workers voted to join the union on Dec. 30. Production workers on “Ted” also voted to join both the Animation Guild and the Editors Guild on Dec. 23.

“I’ve valued the opportunity to help unite our voices in seeking equality with our on-campus counterparts in terms of workers’ rights, fair pay, access to healthcare and retirement benefits,” Anthony Holden, a remote story artist and organizing committee member based in Washington State, said in a statement. “We look forward to negotiating with the company to secure a fair agreement that will foster a workplace environment which is equitable to remote employees.”

“As a part of TAG, I’m excited for the opportunity we now have to represent ourselves as a unit,” Erin Sullivan, Netflix Animation Studios production coordinator, added.

TAG Business Representative Steve Kaplan added: “These units overwhelmingly voted in favor of TAG representation after facing the degrading process of being forced into an NLRB election and the unnecessary delay of the government shutdown. We are continuing to expand our jurisdiction both inside and outside the scope of our Master Agreement as we continue to look forward to protecting the rights of all animation workers regardless of zip code.”