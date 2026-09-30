Apple Studios VFX Artists Reach First IATSE Union Contract

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Visual effects artists who work in-house at Apple Studios have secured their first collective bargaining agreement as part of IATSE’s ongoing campaign to unionize workers in the VFX space.

As part of the agreement, Apple VFX artists will join other IATSE members in having healthcare coverage under the Motion Picture Industry health plan as well as the annual minimum increases that are guaranteed across IATSE’s locals as part of the basic agreement with the AMPTP. Workers also secured minimum-hour guarantees, pay for all hours worked, and overtime protections including holidays and sixth and seventh workdays.

The contract incorporates artificial intelligence protections from the IATSE-AMPTP Basic Agreement. It also establishes daily and weekly turnaround and rest protections matching those provided to editorial crews, meal penalties when lunch breaks are violated, and additional pay for hazardous conditions on set.

While the majority of VFX workers are employed at vendors, IATSE is working to unionize those who work in-house at major studios such as Disney, Marvel Studios, and “Avatar” producers Lightstorm Entertainment.

“For too long, visual effects workers have powered some the industry’s biggest productions without the union protections afforded to many of their colleagues,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb. “It is long past time to fix that. By standing together, Apple Studios VFX workers have secured a strong first contract with enforceable standards, quality benefits, meaningful rest, and protections as new technology changes the industry.”