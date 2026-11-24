MS NOW President Rebecca Kutler pushed back Tuesday on criticism of the network’s contract negotiations with the Writers Guild of America East, defending management’s proposals while warning that strong ratings have not shielded the network from the financial pressures facing cable news.

In a staff memo obtained by TheWrap, Kutler said the network has reached tentative agreements with the union on numerous issues and remains optimistic about reaching a fair deal. She pointed to proposals to increase compensation, address workload concerns, expand career opportunities and provide AI protections.

“Let me be clear: we support our employees’ right to organize, to be represented, and to advocate for themselves,” Kutler wrote. “That has never been in question, nor should it be.”

The memo follows a letter signed by MS NOW hosts and guests, including Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki, Nicolle Wallace and Lawrence O’Donnell, expressing solidarity with the network’s union ahead of its current contract’s Dec. 3 expiration. The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the letter Tuesday.

“We’re disappointed that Versant Media’s decision makers expect unit members to work extra hours creating new digital content, without treating it as extra work or paying for it,” the letter reads.

The signatories also called for wage increases that keep pace with inflation, AI protections and retirement security.

According to MS NOW, negotiations have been constructive, with the network offering guaranteed annual salary increases of 3%, enhanced pay for employees filling in at higher-level positions, expanded eligibility for extra assignment pay and increased benefits contributions for freelancers.

Kutler also said MS NOW offers the highest starting salaries among its peers, has significantly increased entry-level compensation over the past five years and has an attrition rate well below national averages.

The network said the union is seeking annual wage increases of 5% in each of the next two years and 4.5% in the third, in addition to increases in salary minimums. MS NOW estimates the union’s initial economic proposals would increase labor costs for its represented employees by approximately 30% over the life of the contract.

The WGA East says it currently represents 300 MS NOW employees and is seeking union recognition for approximately 50 additional workers. Its first contract, ratified in 2023 when the network was known as MSNBC, included minimum annual pay increases of 3%.

The union pointed to MS NOW’s strong midterm election ratings and parent company Versant’s business performance in making its case for a fair contract.

Kutler, meanwhile, said MS NOW has filled more than 200 roles over the past year as other news organizations have scaled back their workforces. She expressed optimism about reaching a fair agreement, noting that the company recently reached new contracts with two IATSE locals and the Directors Guild of America.

“We are enormously proud of MS NOW’s performance; our strong audience metrics are a testament to the work you do every day,” Kutler wrote. “But this success does not insulate us from the financial pressures reshaping our industry.”

Kutler emphasized the need to balance employee compensation with continued investment in journalism, new programming, coverage of the 2028 presidential campaign and the network’s direct-to-consumer business.

“I am optimistic that together we will reach a fair and responsible agreement that reflects the respect we have for our colleagues and the work we do together,” Kutler wrote.