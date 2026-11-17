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SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with Netflix on a new standalone agreement, with details to be made public after a vote by the actors union’s national board.

SAG-AFTRA first negotiated a standalone contract with Netflix in 2019, a move the union felt necessary to account for the differences in the streamer’s business model compared to legacy studios. Netflix is also a signatory to SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical Basic Agreement.