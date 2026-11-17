SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with Netflix on a new standalone agreement, with details to be made public after a vote by the actors union’s national board.
SAG-AFTRA first negotiated a standalone contract with Netflix in 2019, a move the union felt necessary to account for the differences in the streamer’s business model compared to legacy studios. Netflix is also a signatory to SAG-AFTRA’s TV/Theatrical Basic Agreement.
In the previous round of Netflix contract negotiations in 2022, SAG-AFTRA and the streamer agreed to new rules on exclusivity that allowed actors working as regulars on one show to work as a miniseries lead or a “second-position” regular on another show in the same year, along with unlimited guest role appearances.
The contract also guaranteed residuals for stunt performers, extended coverage to voice actors in dubs, and established a “background actor zone” in Netflix’s major filming hub in Albuquerque, New Mexico, meaning that background actors could be called in from outside of the city to work on a project and be entitled to hotel and transportation compensation.
More to come…