WGA Members Approve Bargaining Agenda That Addresses Pay, Health Care and AI Concerns

Members of the Writers Guild of America voted to approve a bargaining agenda, which is set to address pay, health care and artificial intelligence concerns.

In fact, over 97% of participating union members voted in favor of the agenda — a decision that came 10 days before the start of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains on behalf of the studios.

In the union’s pattern of demands released Friday evening, the WGA clarified that its objectives included “increase contributions to health fund and pension plans,” “increase minimum compensation in all areas,” “increase residuals for reuse in streaming,” “enhance protections against free work” and “expand the MBA’s AI protections,” among other points.

“As we prepare to negotiate a new MBA, WGA member approval of a Pattern of Demands is a constitutionally-required step in the bargaining process,” the WGA explained in its Friday update. “While the Pattern does not detail specific proposals that will be made during negotiations, it is designed to inform the memberships of our two Guilds of general objectives we will pursue.”

Negotiations are set to begin on March 16 with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, marking the first time the union has sat down to bargain with the studios and streamers since the nearly 150-day strike in 2023.

Though, drama looms over the upcoming negotiation as the WGA West staff continues to strike. The WGA West even cancelled its annual Writers Guild Awards on Sunday, with Union president Michele Mulroney stating in response, “While I respect the staff’s right to strike, I also believe that you deserve an uncomplicated celebration of your achievements. We would not ask you, your guests, talent, and crew to cross a picket line to attend.”