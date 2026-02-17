WGA West Staff Goes on Strike Against Union Management Ahead of Studio Contract Talks

The Writers Guild Staff Union is going on strike against the Writers Guild of America West, accusing the union of unfair labor practices ahead of its negotiations with Hollywood studios on a new TV/theatrical contract.

“Guild management has surveilled workers for union activity, terminated union supporters, and engaged in bad faith surface bargaining, showing no intention to come to an agreement on most of WGSU’s core issues,” the WGSU said in a statement sent Tuesday. “WGSU members will be picketing the WGAW offices on 3rd & Fairfax until further notice.”

The WGSU, which is unionized with the Pacific Northwest Staff Union, authorized a strike last month with 82% of members in favor. The union has been negotiating for a contract that includes pay raises, protections against AI in the workplace and “just cause and grievance procedures that promote mutual accountability and fairness.” The union has also filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board this past August.

In a statement released at the time of the strike authorization, WGA West claimed that the WGSU’s unfair labor practice charges were “without merit,” asserting that it was bargaining in good faith and had presented “comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and benefits.”

“During the course of 19 negotiating sessions since September, the Guild has offered the staff union comprehensive proposals with numerous union protections and improvements to compensation and working conditions,” WGA West said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the guild’s headquarters would be closed to members and the public.

“PNWSU’s allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. The WGAW Board, WGA Negotiating Committee and executive staff will continue to prepare for the upcoming MBA negotiations, and management staff will carry on the core functions of the Guild. We look forward to a resolution of a first contract with the staff union,” the statement continued.

Both WGA management and the WGSU have released side-by-side comparisons of each side’s contract proposals. The WGA has assured members that negotiations with the AMPTP on the upcoming film/TV contract will not be affected as executive staff that works with the negotiating committee are not part of the strike, though membership meetings to discuss negotiation priorities have been postponed.