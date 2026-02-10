Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) members at CBS News 24/7 have begun negotiations with CBS and Paramount for their third contract, with a focus on artificial intelligence and layoff protections.

According to a Tuesday press release shared with TheWrap, the 60-member bargaining unit is seeking a new agreement that addresses industry changes and includes increased investment by CBS and Paramount in the CBS News 24/7 stream, with compensation to support that growth.

The negotiations will focus on “fairer pay, enhanced protections against artificial intelligence, stronger safeguards in the event of layoffs or termination, and improvements to overall working conditions, with an emphasis on journalist safety and work-life balance.”

On Tuesday, the group delivered a “solidarity pledge” to management that was signed by 100% of active employees in the bargaining unit.

“We, the undersigned journalists and creative professionals at CBS News 24/7, pledge our support for the WGAE bargaining committee as they renegotiate our new union contract,” the message reads. “We work tirelessly to keep the news rolling 24/7, despite rising inflation, a rapidly changing media landscape and the impact of Artificial Intelligence. We call on CBS/Paramount to address our concerns at the bargaining table. We fully support the bargaining committee’s efforts to improve our pay, benefits, fees, conditions for temporary employees, remote work options, job security against AI and more.”

WGAE Vice President of Broadcast, Cable and Streaming News Beth Godvik expressed the need for CBS and Paramount to “show up” for members.

“CBS News 24/7 journalists keep the public informed by delivering critical news coverage around the clock,” Godvik said. “They’ve shown up for their audience. Now it’s time for CBS/Paramount to show up for them at the bargaining table. The WGAE stands behind our members as they fight for what they’ve earned.”

Formerly CBS News Streaming and CBSN, CBS News 24/7 became the first live-streaming news network to win a collective bargaining agreement in 2020. The stream, which features programs such as “60 Minutes,” “48 Hours” and “CBS Mornings,” had 17 million distinct viewers in 2025, with 25.6 billion minutes streamed, surpassing the 2024 election cycle by 6%, even after 15% staff cuts, according to company data.

The WGAE also represents workers at 1010 Wins, ABC News, Audacy, CBS News, MS NOW, Thirteen Productions and more.