WGAE Members at CBS News Digital Ratify First Union Contract, Including AI Protections

Writers Guild of America East members at CBS News Digital have reached a deal with management on their first collective bargaining agreement. The contract was unanimously ratified by the 46-member bargaining unit after a year of negotiations.

The union covers writers, reporters, editors, and producers at CBS News’ digital platforms including CBSNews.com, its mobile website, social media channels and the CBS News app.

The three-year contract establishes minimum salaries and guaranteed pay raises for all job titles. The contract also addresses the critical issue of worker safety on late-night/early-morning commutes by guaranteeing extra pay for working overnight shifts, long days and weeks and standby shifts.

Additional highlights from the contract include either a 3% increase or a ratification bonus in year 1 of the contract; a guaranteed minimum 3.5% pay increase in year two and a 3% pay increase in year three of the contract; guaranteed minimum severance for layoffs (two weeks pay for every year of service with a minimum of eight weeks); a path for promotion to senior reporter; the codification of existing remote work policies for current employees through December 31, 2027 – employees working on a hybrid basis will not be required to work more than two days in-office; employees working fully remote will continue to do so; extra pay for working for short turnaround times, standby assignments, and upgraded work; the option to be paid out for earned comp time; employment protections regarding Generative AI, including 1.5 times severance if laid off because of its implementation.

“After organizing in 2024 with the goal of securing critical workplace protections, we’re proud to have won a strong first contract for our members at CBS News Digital,” says Beth Godvik, WGAE VP of Broadcast/Cable/Streaming News, in an official statement. “Establishing protections like guaranteed raises and pay that actually matches the job duties being performed will allow our members to build sustainable careers in News.”

In its Broadcast/Cable/Streaming News sector, the WGAE also represents workers at 1010 WINS, ABC News, Audacy (WCBS-AM, WBBM-AM, and KNX-AM), CBS News, CBS 24.7 (formerly CBSN), Fox 5 WNYW-TV, MSNBC, NBC Promo Writers, Thirteen Productions (Thirteen/WNET), and WBBM / CBS 2 News.