Disney Settles Streaming Data Suit From CA Attorney General for $2.75 Million

Disney settled the streaming data suit brought about by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, with the entertainment conglomerate set to make a $2.75 million payout.

Bonta shared details surrounding the settlement on Wednesday, noting that the state and Disney had resolved “allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) by failing to fully effectuate consumers’ requests to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their data across all devices and streaming services associated with consumers’ Disney accounts.”

Additionally, Bonta confirmed that Disney would have to pay $2.75 million in civil penalties, as well as implement “opt-out methods” that would fully stop the sale/sharing of their consumers’ personal information.

“Consumers shouldn’t have to go to infinity and beyond to assert their privacy rights. Today, my office secured the largest settlement to date under the CCPA over Disney’s failure to stop selling and sharing the data of consumers that explicitly asked it to,” the attorney general noted in a statement. “California’s nation-leading privacy law is clear: A consumer’s opt-out right applies wherever and however a business sells data — businesses can’t force people to go device-by-device or service-by-service. In California, asking a business to stop selling your data should not be complicated or cumbersome. My office is committed to the continued enforcement of this critical privacy law.”

The California DOJ’s complaint against Disney was prompted after a January 2024 probe, where they swept streaming services for potential CCPA violations. Per the attorney general’s office, they found at the time that Disney’s opt-out options “did not allow a consumer — even when logged into their account — to completely opt-out of and stop all sale or sharing of their data,” which they said was a violation of CCPA.

The settlement with Disney marked the seventh notable enforcement of CCPA, with Bonta reaching settlements with Sephora, DoorDash, Jam City, Sling TV, Healthline.com and Tilting Point Media over the last several years.

A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.