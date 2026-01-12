Grammy Award-winning music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid settled his sexual assault lawsuit with former Arista Records executive Drew Dixon on Monday, the same day the civil trial was scheduled to begin.

Reid, the former CEO of Arista Records, settled with Dixon, a former A&R executive, who in 2023 accused him of sexual assault, harassment and retaliation on multiple occasions during the early 2000s.

Per the New York Times, Dixon claimed Reid groped, kissed and digitally penetrated her without consent in two different instances. One incident allegedly took place during a plane trip to a company retreat in Puerto Rico, and the other assault allegedly happened while the two were in his car following a work event.

Dixon also accused Reid of retaliating against her by reducing budgets for promotions and recordings, as well as rejecting song demos and artist auditions, the newspaper reported.

The two reached a settlement just before jury selection and opening statements were about to begin. No details about the agreement have been disclosed, per the NYT. Dixon filed her lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act (ASA) law.

In a statement to media, Dixon’s attorney Kenya Davis of Boies Schiller Flexner said the settlement is “confidential.”

“Drew has been one of the most courageous and outspoken supporters of survivors of sexual abuse. Her advocacy, including her instrumental role in advancing the Adult Survivors Act, has helped shift the balance of power in the music industry, creating a path to justice for survivors,” Davis wrote. “We would like to thank the many individuals who generously spent their time and energy getting prepared for the trial that would have begun today, including Roy Lott, John Legend and Aku Orraca-Tetteh.”

Dixon, who was also one of three women who accused music executive Russell Simmons of rape, shared in a statement that she is thankful to her family and legal counsel for their support while sharing that she hopes her work as an advocate for the Adult Survivors Act can help “bring us closer to a safer music business for everyone.”

“In a world where good news is often hard to find, I hope for survivors that today is a ray of light peeking through the clouds,” Dixon said. “Music has always been my greatest source of comfort and joy. Even as a kid, I had an uncanny knack for predicting the next cool artist or album, the more eclectic the better. While I have focused on sexual assault advocacy in recent years, I have never stopped fighting for my place in this industry. I have big ideas for future projects that will be guided by creativity and integrity.”

As for Reid, per NYT, the executive’s lawyer Imran H. Ansari, said “Mr. Reid has amicably resolved this matter with Ms. Dixon without any admission of liability.”