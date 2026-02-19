Former Prince Andrew Arrested for Misconduct in Office, King Charles Gives ‘Wholehearted Support’ to Police

Former Prince Andrew was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office tied to his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein — an unprecedented move in modern royalty that King Charles III put his “wholehearted support” behind.

Authorities arrived to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to make the arrest; he remains in custody as searches are enacted on his U.K. properties, according to the BBC. Thursday marked the disgraced royal’s 66th birthday.

The arrest followed a formal investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor’s relationship with Epstein, specifically that he shared confidential information with the late financier and sex criminal.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” King Charles said in a statement Thursday. “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

Thames Valley Police also released a statement of their own, confirming the arrest of a “man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office,” but declined to name the former prince “per national guidance.”

“Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court,” the statement concluded.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal title in October over his years-long ties to Epstein — a personal relationship that was further illustrated in the U.S. Department of Justice’s latest drop of 3 million Epstein-related documents earlier this month. While his continued support and friendship with Epstein after the financier was arrested for procuring prostitution of a minor in 2008 was widely known, the latest batch of documents included evidence of the former prince’s relationship with Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of raping and sexually abusing her at age 17.

Mountbatten-Windsor reached a settlement that did not include admission of liability with Giuffre in 2022, three years before she died by suicide. Thursday’s arrest at his Norfolk residence is unrelated to the sexual misconduct allegations.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not expected to make a statement of their own on Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, according to People, but support King Charles’ decision to stand with the investigation.