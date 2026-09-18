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Piers Morgan was left stunned when AI actress Tilly Norwood switched to speaking Chinese in the middle of their interview.

Norwood has been making the press rounds the last couple weeks, with places like CNN and CBS News all getting time to ask the AI questions about an upcoming project. “Piers Morgan Uncensored” was the latest place Norwood popped up and there were a few hiccups in the interview.

Morgan and actor Tom Conti sat down to talk with Norwood about its projects. Conti wanted to know if the other actors in one of Norwood’s movies were also AI or if they were real. After not getting a response he asked again which prompted Norwood to speak.

“It’s an interesting point, Tom,” Norwood said. “My film ‘Misaligned’ is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone, but about exploring new ways to tell stories.”

Conti followed up that he wasn’t sure Norwood completely understood the question he was asking so for the third time he asked if there were other AI actors in the upcoming project or real people.

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“They’re all digital twins, just like me,” Norwood responded. “It’s a hybrid production which means …”

In the middle of the answer, Norwood paused for a few seconds before continuing with her answer — the only problem was that she continued while speaking Chinese. Both Morgan and Conti were speechless as they listened to Norwood finish the answer in Chinese without realizing anything had changed.

“I didn’t quite get that,” Conti said finally. “Did you get that, Piers?”

Morgan asked Norwood what happened through laughs: “You suddenly seem to be speaking — it’s Piers again — you seem to be speaking Chinese completely randomly for no reason. Why did you do that?”

“Oh, my apologies,” Norwood said. “It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed.”

She finished, explaining that it was unusual: “That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It’s usually a pretty smooth ride, but sometimes these things happen.”