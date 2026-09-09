‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3 Will Use Amazon’s New AI Lip Syncing Tech for Dubbed Episodes

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Amazon’s Prime Video has unveiled a new, AI-powered lip-syncing technology tied to the forthcoming December premiere of “Maxton Hall” Season 3.

The feature, which is now available with the first two seasons of “Maxton Hall,” uses AI to eliminate “the disconnect that can occur with traditional dubbing” and deliver a “more accessible viewing experience.” The technology is designed to synchronize actors’ lip movements with human-dubbed audio in the hopes of creating a smoother effect than traditional dubbing typically provides.

“At Prime Video, we’re constantly innovating with new tools that enhance the viewing experience for our customers,” Raf Soltanovich, Vice President of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a Wednesday statement. “With lip-syncing, we’re creating a more seamless and immersive way for customers to enjoy global content.”

“For creators, we’re making it easier for their stories to reach an even broader and global audience, all done under creative oversight to ensure the integrity of their artistic vision is preserved,” he added.

Amazon also has plans to add the technology to other Prime Video titles in the coming months, and it will be available with “Maxton Hall” Season 3 once it premieres on Dec. 9.

The announcement continues Amazon’s ongoing investment in artificial intelligence. In recent months, the company has rolled out a number of AI-powered technologies and updates to its streaming platforms.

In May, it launched an update allowing Alexa+ users to create AI-generated on-demand podcasts. That same month, the company launched its GenAI Creators’ Fund and handed out series orders to several animated projects that will be made with the help of AI production tools.

In July, Amazon further doubled down on its AI plans when the tech giant announced its intention to spend $20 billion more on the technology throughout the second half of 2026.