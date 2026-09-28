Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to Meet With Trump After Calling for AI Regulations

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House Sunday evening, after calling for the AI industry to slow development and partner with the government in developing regulation protocols to address safety concerns regarding the technology.

Per Axios, the White House planned to host a one-on-one dinner between Amodei and Trump, marking the pair’s first private meeting. Amodei was absent from Trump’s state dinner hosting China’s president Xi Jinping on Thursday, though rival AI execs like OpenAI’s Sam Altman, xAI’s Elon Musk, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang were all in attendance.

A White House official did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amodei frustrated Trump earlier this month by publishing an extensive essay arguing that the AI industry was “gambling with our lives” at its current rate of development. In his writing, Amodei sounded the alarm over the potential for AI models’ “recursive self-improvement” to outrun companies’ abilities to control them and recent unsanctioned cyberattacks enacted by OpenAI models.

Amodei’s suggestion to resolve the matter involved partnering “with government to formalize the idea of permanent embedded evaluators to better prevent and document the internal alignment incidents like those that have occurred in the last few months, and to implement regulation focused on keeping capabilities in balance with safety.” Rival executives like Musk and Altman publicly supported Amodei’s essay.

Trump threw water on the prospect of such regulation in the days after, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that, “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades! The Trump Administration has stopped AI ‘people’ from doing bad, or potentially bad, ‘things,’ like Dario (Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a ‘perfect little angel’ – and we will continue to do so!”