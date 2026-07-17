Peter Thiel, Who Secretly Bankrolled Gawker Lawsuit, to Receive Axel Springer Award

Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley figure whose secret financing of Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit helped topple Gawker Media, will receive the 2026 Axel Springer Award, the German publishing giant announced on Friday.

The decision is likely to spark debate across the media industry, not only because of Thiel’s role in one of journalism’s most significant legal battles, but because Axel Springer framed the honor as a defense of engaging with controversial ideas and figures.

In announcing the award, the publisher of Bild, Business Insider and Politico Europe praised Thiel’s record as an entrepreneur while also directly addressing the criticism that has followed him in recent years.

“Because of his views, Peter Thiel has been attacked and vilified,” the company said, noting that a scheduled discussion featuring Thiel at last month’s Vienna Festival was canceled following protests. “Axel Springer stands for freedom of speech and a culture of open discussions,” the statement continued, describing the award as an opportunity to engage recipients through “journalistic curiosity and critical engagement” with their ideas and influence.

The unusual corporate statement suggests Axel Springer had prepared for criticism over honoring one of Silicon Valley’s most polarizing figures. While the company cited Thiel’s business accomplishments, much of the announcement focused on its own commitment to free speech, open debate and challenging conventional thinking.

CEO Mathias Döpfner described Thiel as “one of the rare entrepreneurs who does not merely found or finance companies but helps determine the direction of technological development.”

Döpfner added, “His ability to think long-term, argue against consensus and consistently bet on innovation has inspired generations of founders.”

Axel Springer said it selected Thiel for helping reshape the digital economy through PayPal and Palantir, his early investment in Facebook and his backing of companies in fields including AI, biotech and space exploration. For many in the media industry, however, Thiel remains closely associated with Gawker’s collapse.

In 2016, it emerged that Thiel had secretly financed Hulk Hogan’s invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Gawker after the site published a 2007 article outing him as gay. Hogan ultimately won a $140 million judgment, forcing Gawker into bankruptcy and leading to the sale of its assets. The case effectively reshaped digital media and sparked a debate over press freedom, privacy and the power wealthy figures can wield against news organizations.

The award ceremony will take place Sept. 24 in Berlin and will be livestreamed. CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss is scheduled to deliver a tribute, while PayPal co-founder Max Levchin will join Thiel for a conversation about the early days of Silicon Valley.

Previous Axel Springer Award recipients include Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Berners-Lee, Elon Musk, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Satya Nadella and Sam Altman.