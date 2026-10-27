Ex-Yahoo CEO Defends Using AI to Describe Her Daughter Amid Backlash, Says Tool ‘Blew Me Away’

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Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo and founder of Dazzle AI, went viral on Sunday for sharing an anecdote about offloading an assignment for her daughter’s birthday to her artificial intelligence tool. Now, Mayer has taken to social media to provide more context to the story, featured in The New York Times.

“To be clear, I didn’t use Dazzle because I was overwhelmed by making a slide,” Mayer said. “I used it because summing up your child in a few bullets feels laughably limiting. And, since our team had just gotten an early prototype running, I wanted to see what deeper threads it might find.”