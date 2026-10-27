Ex-Yahoo CEO Defends Using AI to Describe Her Daughter Amid Backlash, Says Tool ‘Blew Me Away’

Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo and founder of Dazzle AI, went viral on Sunday for sharing an anecdote about offloading an assignment for her daughter’s birthday to her artificial intelligence tool. Now, Mayer has taken to social media to provide more context to the story, featured in The New York Times.
“To be clear, I didn’t use Dazzle because I was overwhelmed by making a slide,” Mayer said. “I used it because summing up your child in a few bullets feels laughably limiting. And, since our team had just gotten an early prototype running, I wanted to see what deeper threads it might find.”
The anecdote shared in the NYT states that Mayer was asked by her daughter’s school to accomplish “what felt like an impossible task” (as the reporter put it): writing three bullet points for her daughter’s birthday, “summarizing what made her special.” Mayer enlisted the help of Dazzle AI, which went through her photo library to come up with the bullet points.
“Dazzle blew me away,” Mayer said on Monday. “Not only did it distinguish Marielle from Sylvana, it surfaced forgotten kindergarten projects (like the ‘snake denomizer’ and the ‘sandcat playground’) and connected them to who Marielle is today. I combined Dazzle’s insights with a few of my own and showed the slide to
@zackbogue. He was floored and asked how I remembered those details. I fessed up that the Dazzle prototype had found them, and we both marveled at what AI can unlock from our camera rolls.”
The bullet points that Dazzle came up with, per NYT, were that Mayer’s daughter is “empathetic, creative and an animal lover.” You can see Dazzle’s full output, and Mayer’s full response to the viral story, below.
Mayer was heavily criticized for the initial story online, with social media users taking her to task for offloading the personal assignment for her daughter’s birthday. She later clarified that she turned to the AI because she found the assignment “limiting.”
“This is so bleak,” said one X user, named @keithedwards.
“If you can’t come up with three adjectives to describe your child you should lose custody,” added another, called @AGoldmund.