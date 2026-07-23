Google Fined $1 Billion by EU Over Search, Android Practices

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Google was hit with an €890 million ($1 billion) fine by European Union regulators on Thursday after officials concluded the tech giant illegally used its dominance in search and Android to steer users toward its own products, marking the latest move in Europe’s years-long campaign to rein in Big Tech.

The decision lands at a unique moment for the global tech industry. President Trump is weighing a new round of tariffs on the EU, and his administration has repeatedly criticized the union of nations for what it sees as disproportionate enforcement against American technology companies.

The European Commission said Google violated the union’s Digital Markets Act by favoring its own shopping, travel, translation and other services in search results while pushing competing offerings lower on the page. Regulators also found Google restricted Android app developers from directing customers to alternative payment systems outside the Google Play Store.

“The best products should succeed because they’re better, not because they’re owned by the company running the search engine,” European Commission executive vice president for competition policy, Teresa Ribera, said in a statement. She also called the ruling part of the EU’s effort to preserve “fairness, choice and innovation” across digital markets.

Google has 60 days to comply or face additional penalties of up to 5% of its worldwide annual revenue.

The company criticized the decision, arguing the required changes would degrade its products for European users and make search and Android less useful.

For media companies, publishers and app developers, the decision is another sign that European regulators are intent on loosening the grip dominant digital platforms have over online discovery and distribution. The ruling could reshape how consumers find news, compare products and access competing services across Google’s ecosystem.

Google has now been fined more than €10 billion (more than $11 billion) by European Union regulators since 2017, cementing the EU’s reputation as the world’s most aggressive technology watchdog.

The decision also comes less than 24 hours after Alphabet reported quarterly profit of $112.1 billion, underscoring how little immediate financial impact the penalty is likely to have despite its symbolic significance.

The ruling also signals that European regulators have no plans to ease scrutiny of Big Tech as Google, Meta and other digital platforms race to expand AI-powered search, recommendations and consumer services. How those products are surfaced — and whether rivals receive equal treatment — is expected to become an increasingly important battleground as AI reshapes how people discover news, information and entertainment online.

Attention now shifts to Washington. The White House is expected to announce new tariffs on European imports Friday, raising the prospect that another Big Tech enforcement action could become part of a broader U.S.-EU trade conflict.