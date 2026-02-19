Mark Zuckerberg’s Team Reprimanded for Wearing Meta Glasses to Court

Members of Mark Zuckerberg’s entourage were reprimanded in court on Wednesday for wearing camera-enabled Ray Ban-Meta Glasses to the tech billionaire’s social media trial.

“The judge upbraided the Meta team and said if you guys have recorded anything, you have to dispose of it or I will hold you in contempt,” eyewitness/tech journalist Jacob Ward, who hosts the “Rip Current” podcast, told CBS News on Thursday.

“Judicial officers have the discretion to place limitations on video recording and photography in their courtroom,” a Superior Court of Los Angeles County spokesperson said in a statement since recording devices and cameras are typically banned by local law, with limited exceptions.

“This is very serious,” Judge Carolyn Kuhl said, per the outlet. She also reportedly asked anyone wearing the glasses to remove them as to protect the jurors’ identities. It is unclear if Zuckerberg’s team wore the glasses into the courtroom or just as they entered the courthouse.

The Meta CEO took the stand on Wednesday to defend Instagram’s age verification practices as part of a landmark social media trial that alleges Instagram and YouTube intentionally designed products to addict young users, which in turn caused mental harm.

Zuckerberg said Instagram has never allowed children under 13 on the platform, but acknowledged there could potentially be “a meaningful number of people who lie about their age in order to use our services,” according to the Los Angeles Times. “There’s a separate and very important question about enforcement, and it’s very difficult.”

“There’s a distinction about whether someone is allowed to do something and whether we’ve caught them for breaking the rule,” he added at another point. “I don’t see why this is so complicated. It’s been our clear policy that people under the age of 13 are not allowed.”



