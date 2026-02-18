Netflix Slams ByteDance’s Seedance 2.0 as a ‘High-Speed Piracy Engine,’ Threatens ‘Immediate Litigation’

Netflix warned ByteDance Tuesday that they would undertake “immediate litigation” over the company’s AI video generator Seedance 2.0, which they blasted as a “high-speed piracy engine.”

The streamer issued off a cease and desist to ByteDance, following in the footsteps of three other studios, including Warner Bros., Disney and Paramount, all of whom expressed concerns over Seedance 2.0’s apparent disregard for copyright laws.

“Seedance acts as a high-speed piracy engine, generating mass quantities of unauthorized derivative works utilizing Netflix’s iconic characters, worlds and scripted narratives,” Mindy LeMoine, director of litigation, wrote. “Netflix will not stand by and watch ByteDance treat our valued IP as free, public domain clip art.”

Specifically, Netflix took umbrage with the AI service permitting unauthorized infringement inspired by “Stranger Things,” “KPop Demon Hunters,” “Squid Game” and “Bridgerton.”

For instance, LeMoine called out “Bridgerton”-inspired videos that featured “specific, narratively important costumes like Sophie Baek’s ‘Lady in Silver’ gown,” adding, “ByteDance has even promoted this content using #Bridgerton tags via its own official social media channels, such as @BytePlusGlobal.”

Additionally, Netflix called on ByteDance to “cease generative output,” “remove infringing content,” “identify all infringements” and “revoke third-party access.” ByteDance reportedly has until later this week to reply.

While Netflix is the first studio to directly threaten litigation, their cease and desist comes a day after ByteDance said they would implement AI safeguards after Seedance 2.0 pushback from studios, SAG-AFTRA and the MPA.

“We are taking steps to strengthen current safeguards as we work to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property and likeness by users,” the company shared in a Monday statement. They further noted they respect “intellectual property rights and we have heard the concerns regarding Seedance 2.0.”

Though, it was unclear what these safeguards will look like.