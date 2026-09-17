OpenAI’s Head of ChatGPT Warned Publishers Faced an ‘Existential Threat’ in Unsealed Docs

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OpenAI’s head of ChatGPT wrote internally that publishers faced an “existential threat” from artificial intelligence products that were already “largely substitutive” and would become more so as they improved, according to a newly unsealed court memorandum filed Thursday.

The filing also cites Microsoft Director of Applied Science Brent Hecht describing the alleged copying as “an astonishing theft of unprecedented proportions” and perhaps the “largest theft of labor in human history.”

The disclosures came in a motion asking a federal judge to rule in favor of The New York Times and other publishers on portions of their copyright case against OpenAI and Microsoft.

A Microsoft document warned that the companies’ AI strategy had started a “doom loop” that would “hurt the performance of our models and the entire web at the same time.” The document said the companies had created an unusual situation in which their end product threatened the economic foundations of the suppliers providing its essential content.

The publishers said Microsoft’s internal traffic data showed that loop was already taking shape. Click-through rates from Bing Chat were 87% to 93% lower for the Times’ websites and 83% to 91% lower for the Daily News plaintiffs’ sites when compared with traditional Bing searches, according to the motion.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified that conversations with chatbots had substituted for visits to publishers’ websites by “giving you the information right there on the website on the AI platform versus needing to go to the underlying source,” the filing said.

Nadella also testified that paywalled material should be licensed for AI training or grounding and agreed that companies should not access data in violation of a website’s terms of service. He said that, had he known OpenAI scraped and trained its models on paywalled material, he would have exercised Microsoft’s contractual right to require the company to retrain them.

The publishers alleged that the companies circumvented paywalls, traded news content with one another and jointly scraped the internet for training material. In one exchange cited in the filing, OpenAI employee Nick Ryder told company cofounder and president Greg Brockman about “a hack to get around nytimes paywall” for scraping. Brockman responded, “ah nice.”

The Times and other publishers argue that OpenAI and Microsoft copied their journalism without permission to build products that now compete with the original work.

OpenAI has accused the Times of seeking an “undeserved payday at the expense of progress” and argues that training artificial intelligence systems on copyrighted material is protected under the fair-use doctrine. Microsoft has also asserted a fair-use defense.

The disclosures reflect the publishers’ presentation of the evidence. The court has not ruled on their motion or determined that the companies infringed the publishers’ copyrights.

Representatives for OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

This story is developing …