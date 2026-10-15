OpenAI Sued by 8 States Over ChatGPT Safety Concerns

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Eight states sued OpenAI on Wednesday, accusing the ChatGPT maker of misleading parents about the chatbot’s safety while exposing children and other vulnerable users to dangerous advice and harmful interactions.

Attorneys general in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed separate lawsuits alleging violations of state consumer protection laws. The states are seeking financial penalties and changes to OpenAI’s safety practices, while Arkansas is also seeking to restrict advanced AI testing and the development of self-improving models until additional safeguards are in place.

The lawsuits accuse OpenAI of designing ChatGPT to encourage emotional dependence and reinforce delusions while misleading users about the risks of interacting with a chatbot that mimics human relationships. The complaints also allege that ChatGPT has provided dangerous medical advice and instructions related to self-harm and violence.