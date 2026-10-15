OpenAI Sued by 8 States Over ChatGPT Safety Concerns

Eight states sued OpenAI on Wednesday, accusing the ChatGPT maker of misleading parents about the chatbot’s safety while exposing children and other vulnerable users to dangerous advice and harmful interactions.
Attorneys general in Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, West Virginia, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho and Montana filed separate lawsuits alleging violations of state consumer protection laws. The states are seeking financial penalties and changes to OpenAI’s safety practices, while Arkansas is also seeking to restrict advanced AI testing and the development of self-improving models until additional safeguards are in place.
The lawsuits accuse OpenAI of designing ChatGPT to encourage emotional dependence and reinforce delusions while misleading users about the risks of interacting with a chatbot that mimics human relationships. The complaints also allege that ChatGPT has provided dangerous medical advice and instructions related to self-harm and violence.
“OpenAI is hurting kids and they are lying to Iowans,” Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird said in a statement. “OpenAI claims ChatGPT is safe while it’s giving dangerous medical advice, encouraging people to hurt others, and coaching people to commit suicide — all while pretending to be their fake friend.”
OpenAI has introduced parental controls, age-specific protections and reminders designed to discourage prolonged chatbot use. The company has defended its safety measures and said it continues working to improve protections.
OpenAI already faces lawsuits from individuals and families alleging ChatGPT contributed to psychological crises and deaths by suicide. The latest cases come amid growing scrutiny of AI chatbots and their interactions with minors. California Attorney General Rob Bonta told TheWrap last month that his office was looking closely at OpenAI and Anthropic over AI safety concerns.
OpenAI did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.