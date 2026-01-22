Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Among 700 Supporters Backing New Anti-AI Campaign

Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are among over 700 supporters who have lent their signatures to a new anti-AI campaign, titled “Stealing Isn’t Innovation.”

The newly launched initiative by the Human Artistry Campaign — a coalition made up of creators, unions and industry groups advocating for their rights in the age of artificial intelligence — highlighted a lengthy list of “creator signees,” all of whom co-signed the notion that work from humans shouldn’t be used by AI without permission.

“America’s creative community is the envy of the world and creates jobs, economic growth and exports,” the campaign’s message stated. “But rather than respect and protect this valuable asset, some of the biggest tech companies, many backed by private equity and other funders, are using American creators’ work to build AI platforms without authorization or regard for copyright law.”

The statement went on: “Artists, writers and creators of all kinds are banding together with a simple message: Stealing our work is not innovation. It’s not progress. It’s theft – plain and simple.”

Per the organization, tech companies should explore licensing deals and partnerships with creators, acknowledging that “some AI companies have taken the responsible, ethical route to obtaining the content and materials they wish to use.”

The group stated that “it is possible to have it all,” adding, “We can have advanced, rapidly developing AI and ensure creators’ rights are respected.”

Bonnie Raitt, Chaka Khan, Common, Cyndi Lauper, Questlove, R.E.M., Vince Gilligan and One Republic all gave their signatures for the cause, too.

Johansson and Gordon-Levitt’s involvement in the project isn’t necessarily surprising, given both performers have been vocal critics of artificial intelligence in the past.

For instance, back in October, Gordon-Levitt called for AI super-intelligence development to stop until safety standards could be met.

“Why would you want to build an AI that’s smarter than humans?” Gordon-Levitt remarked in an X video at the time. “You could say AI is going to cure diseases or AI is going to help strengthen our national security, and, yeah, I want those things, too. But why couldn’t we just build an AI tool to help cure diseases or build an AI tool to help with national security? Why does it have to all be one big product that does everything?”

Similarly, in February, Johansson called out the misuse of AI after a video featuring her likeness (without her consent) went viral.

“I urge the U.S. government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority,” she said at the time. “It is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large.”

See the full list of signees here.