Jimmy Kimmel Thinks ‘Hydroxy-Moron’ Trump Is Trying to Assassinate Himself (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel thinks the only reasonable explanation there could be for President Donald Trump taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative treatment for the coronavirus is because he’s actually trying to kill himself.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host opened Tuesday’s edition of his ABC late-night show with a monologue dissecting the Monday press conference where Trump told reporters he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine for a “couple of weeks” as a precautionary measure against the pandemic. His statement sent the media and internet into a frenzy, as that drug is meant to treat malaria and lupus — not COVID-19.

“Just when you think it can’t get any crazier, he starts popping FDA-disapproved drugs and telling everyone else to try it too,” Kimmel says in the clip, which you can view via the video above. “Why the president would take drugs that his own health agencies — the NIH and the FDA — do not recommend as a preventative treatment for the coronavirus is a mystery to all of us. But when Donald Trump digs in, he is dug no matter what the consequence.”

Kimmel rolled a clip of Trump explaining they he’s taking hydroxychloroquine because he’s gotten “a lot of positive calls about it.”

“Our president is a Hydroxy-moron… It’s hard to process but I guess are we surprised that the guy who thought windmills cause cancer thinks a lupus drug kills coronavirus?”

Kimmel went on to joke that the real reason Trump has to be taking hydroxychloroquine is because he’s not trying to prevent contracting the coronavirus, but commit suicide.

“Why would he do this? Why would he do *this* to prevent coronavirus and not wear a mask to prevent coronavirus? I thought about it for a long time last night and I’ve come to what I think is the only reasonable conclusion: he’s trying to kill himself,” Kimmel said. “Remember how we all said he didn’t really want to be president, he wished he was home at Mar-a-Lago, playing golf and finding ways to humiliate his friends, that he’s miserable at the White House. Well, guess what, I think we were right and I think he’s had enough. I think he’s worried he might get re-elected despite the fact he’s done everything possible to make sure no one would ever want to vote for him again: he colluded with Russia, he extorted Ukraine, he declared his love for Kim Jong-un, he made fun of John McCain, he threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans, he paid off a porn star, in the middle of a pandemic he wants to reopen the mall. The man stared directly into an eclipse and none of it worked. He’s still popular and still trapped in that White House and there’s only one way out now: a big glass of bleach with a hydro and Z-Pak chaser.”

The late-night host added: “I don’t think people understand, this is a cry for help we’re hearing. Everyone is paying attention, but no one is paying attention. His Twitter feed alone is basically the world’s longest suicide note. He hates his life and of course he does. Imagine having to live every day knowing that any minute now Don Jr. or Eric could walk in and say, ‘Hi Dad!’ It’s a nightmare, I’m amazed he’s made it this long. Donald Trump could be the first president who ever tried to assassinate himself and somebody needs to watch him, ’cause he really outdid himself this time. Even the other idiots are going, ‘Don’t be an idiot!'”