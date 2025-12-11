Jimmy Kimmel Torches Trump’s Pennsylvania Rally Speech: ‘Wow, That Was Racist’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at President Trump for his “racist” remarks at a Tuesday rally in Pennsylvania, during which the president denigrated the citizens of Somalia and claimed he got “the biggest vote with Black people.”

“Our Kentucky fried president was in Pennsylvania last night delivering a speech about the economy that was almost not at all about the economy,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host noted in Wednesday’s monologue. “It was a long speech. He hasn’t been out in a while. If he had talked for three more minutes, it would have legally been classified as an ‘Avatar’ movie. That’s how long he went on.”

At one point, Kimmel rolled a clip of Trump bragging about a meeting he had in which he asked, “Why is it we only take people from s—thole countries, right? Why can’t we have some people from Norway? Sweden? Just a few? Let us have a few from Denmark. Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people.” Instead, Trump claimed America only takes immigrants “from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime. The only thing they’re good at is going after ships.”

“You know, I always suspected he got his opinion of Somalia from watching ‘Captain Phillips’ on TNT, and now I know that’s true,” Kimmel said in response to groans from his in-studio audience. “Wow, that was racist. I mean, he put the three whitest countries in the world on the guest list. Black country? Lock the doors. That was extra Trumpy. That might be the worst thing he’s ever said.”

Kimmel also took a moment on Wednesday to dispute Trump’s claim that he got the “biggest vote” among Black voters. “He got 15% of the black vote,” the ABC host clarified. “When he says ‘Black people,’ he means Herschel Walker and Kanye West — and that’s it.” The late night comedian went on to speculate about the president’s mental and physical health, following repeated claims from Trump that he has aced three cognitive tests.

“Let me tell you what that means. That means he passed the first two and they were like, ‘This can’t be right. Let’s give him one more,’” Kimmel joked, adding, “This is not the SAT test he’s taking. This is a one-page exam that checks to know if you know the difference between a camel and a goat, OK?” He additionally noted that one of Trump’s hands has been covered as of late with a band-aid and makeup concealer.

“Something is wrong here,” Kimmel concluded. “The guy who’s running our country is being given unscheduled dementia tests. He’s been given MRIs. He has mystery bruises he’s covering with Maybelline, and we’re supposed to accept this idea that he’s some cross between Chris Hemsworth and Albert Einstein.”