NFL legend Joe Montana stopped a home intruder, who grabbed his young grandchild in an apparent kidnapping attempt Saturday.

Saturday evening, a 39-year-old unidentified suspect entered a Malibu home through an unlocked door where Montana and his wife Jennifer were staying. Inside, the intruder saw a woman holding the infant and grabbed it, Los Angeles law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports.

Montana confronted the woman in another part of the house, wrestled the baby away, and the woman fled. Someone inside the home flagged down nearby L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies, the woman was apprehended a few blocks away and booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl wins in his 13 years with the team, after which they retired his jersey number 16. He went on to join the Kansas City Chiefs for two seasons. In 1999, ESPN named him the 25th greatest athlete of the 20th century; seven years later Sports Illustrated rated him the No. 1 clutch quarterback of all time.