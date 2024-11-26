John Krasinski, Matthew Rhys to Star in ‘Silent River’ for Prime Video

John Krasinski and Matthew Rhys are set to executive produce and star in “Silent River,” a new psychological thriller ordered by Amazon MGM Studios for Prime Video.

According to the official logline, the project, which is seen through the lens of two men whose lives are far more more connected than they realize, explores the cracks of small-town America in the wake of discovering a serial killer among them.

“Silent River” is created by Aaron Rabin, who serves as an executive producer. In addition to Krasinski, Rhys and Rabin, Allyson Seeger and Alexa Ginsburg will executive produce for Sunday Night. Krasinski is set to direct the show’s pilot and some additional episodes. Andrew Bernstein is also set to direct and executive produce.

In addition to the series order, Sunday Night has renewed its first-look television deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

“We are thrilled to continue our work with John Krasinski, Allyson Seeger and Sunday Night on this gripping series, which delves into the mysteries and secrets of small-town America,“ Amazon MGM Studios Television head Vernon Sanders said in a Tuesday statement. “With John and Matthew Rhys attached to star in this wonderful story from Aaron Rabin, our global customers will be on the edge of their seats throughout this thought-provoking, psychological thriller.”

Krasinski, who is best known for his starring role for nine seasons as Jim Halpert on “The Office,” also previously starred in and produced the Amazon MGM Studios action thriller “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” which aired its final season in 2023. “Jack Ryan” is currently being adapted into an upcoming film for the studio, starring Krasinski and directed by Bernstein.

Krasinski also wrote, produced and directed “If” for Paramount, which he also stars in alongside Ryan Reynolds, Matt Damon, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt and Maya Rudolph. He also co-wrote, directed and starred in the Academy Award-nominated film “A Quiet Place” and wrote and directed follow-up “A Quiet Place: Part II,” as well as produced “A Quite Place: Day 1,” with Michel Sarnoski directing. Other credits include “Good News”; “The Hollars,” which Krasinski directed and starred in alongside Anna Kendrick, Richard Jenkins and Margo Martindale; a co-writer on Gus Van Sant’s “Promised Land” with Matt Damon; and director on the adaptation of David Foster Wallace’s “Brief Interviews With Hideous Men.”

Additionally, Krasinski lent his voice to Disney Pixar’s “Monsters University” and Hiyao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises,” as well as the animated films “Monsters vs Aliens” and “Shrek the Third.” He also appeared in Cameron Crow’s “Aloha: Big Miracle,” “Something Borrowed,” “License to Wed,” Bill Condon’s “Kinsey,” Christopher Guest’s “For Your Consideration,” Nancy Meyers’ “It’s Complicated,” Sam Mendes’ “Away We Go” and George Clooney’s “Leatherheads.”

Bernsein’s other credits include Max’s “Welcome to Derry,” HBO’s “The Nevers” and “The Outsider,” Netflix’s “The Diplomat” and “Ozark,” Apple TV+’s “Foundation,” FX’s “The Americans,” AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead,” as well as “House,” “The West Wing” and “Mad Men.”

Meanwhile, Rhys, who is best known for starring in FX’s “The Americans” opposite Keri Russell, also starred in HBO’s “Perry Mason” reboot, Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations,” ABC’s “Brothers and Sisters” as Kevin Walker, and the BBC mini-series adaptation of TD James’ “Pride and Prejudice” homage “Death Comes to Pemberley,” playing Mr. Darcy, and also appeared in an episode of “Girls.”

He is currently shooting Netflix’s “The Beast in Me” opposite Claire Danes and recently wrapped shooting on “Towards Zero,” a new limited series adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic directed by Sam Yates for Britbox and BBC1.

On the film side, Rhys portrayed George Carlin in Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night,” starred opposite Tom Hanks in Sony TriStar’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” appeared in John Maybury’s “Edge of Love” as poet Dylan Thomas, Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” and Andy Serkis’ live-action “Jungle Book” for Warner Bros. and has wrapped shooting on the upcoming “Hallow Road,” directed by Babak Anvari and co-starring Rosamund Pike.

Rabin’s credits include co-executive producer of Season 4 of “Jack Ryan” and writer of the upcoming feature film. He also adapted the graphic Novel “Old Haunts” as a feature for AWA Studios and previously developed at Universal, AMC, Showtime, Peacock and Disney. He recently rewrote “Nobody 2” into production for Universal, where he is currently writing another feature.

Krasinski and Sunday Night are repped by WME and Schreck Rose, while Rhys is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and United Agents. Bernstein is represented by CAA, Industry Entertainment Partners and McKuin Frankel Whitehead, while Rabin is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Gendler Kelly.