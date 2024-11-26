Netflix Greenlights Next Harlan Coben Limited Series ‘I Will Find You’

Netflix has set its next series with Harlan Coben.

The streamer has greenlit “I Will Find You,” a limited series based on Coben’s novel of the same name. Coben serves as cocreator and executive producer alongside Robert Hull (“God Friended Me,” “Quantum Leap,” “Alcatraz”), who serves as cocreator, showrunner and executive producer for the series.

The official logline for “I Will Find You” is as follows: “An innocent father serving life for the murder of his own son receives evidence that his child may still be alive—and must break out of prison to find out the truth.” The limited series will consist of eight episodes.

“I Will Find You” marks the first U.S. scripted series under Coben’s creative partnership with Netflix. His previous global projects for Netflix include “Fool Me Once,” “Stay Close,” “The Stranger,” “The Innocent,” “Gone for Good,” “Hold Tight” and “The Woods,” and his series “Missing You” is slated to debut on Jan. 1, 2025.

“Harlan’s gripping stories are beloved around the world and have consistently captivated fans with their trademark twists and turns, dramatic cliffhangers, and compelling mysteries,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of U.S. and Canada scripted series. “There is no one like Harlan and his first U.S. scripted series with Netflix will be no exception. We know he and Robby will deliver the same thrilling experience that audiences have come to expect and which sets it apart as a must-watch event.”

“I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember and the chance to bring this story to life with him, Jinny, Peter, and the incredible team at Netflix has been a dream come true,” Hull said in a statement.

Coben executive produce through his company, Final Twist Productions. Additional EPs include Bryan Wynbrandt (“Quantum Leap”), Steven Lilien (“Quantum Leap”) and John Weber.

