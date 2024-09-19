‘Damsel’ and ‘Fool Me Once’ Are the Most-Watched Movie and Show on Netflix in First Half of 2024

“Damsel” and “Fool Me Once” are taking the titles of the most-watched movie and show on Netflix in the first half of 2024.

Specifically, the Millie Bobby Brown movie was viewed 143.8 million times for a total of 263.7 million hours. As for “Fool Me Once,” it was viewed 107.5 million times for a total of 689.5 million hours.

Netflix dropped its first engagement report of the year on Friday, revealing that people watched over 94 billion hours on Netflix during this six-month time period.

On the movies side, the Kevin Hart and Billy Magnussen heist comedy “Lift” was more widely viewed than “Fool Me Once,” securing 129.4 million views. That was followed by the third most-watched titled “Society of the Snow” at 103.8 million views as well as “Under Paris” at 84.7 million views and the Universal Pictures movie “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at 80.3 million views.

The rest of the top 10 movies included “Mother of the Bride” (77.7 million views and 116.5 million total hours), “Atlas” (77.1 million views and 154.2 million hours) “Minions” (72.7 million views and 110.2 million hours), “Irish Wish” (72.1 million views and 113 million hours) and “Boss Baby” (63.6 million views and 103.8 million hours).

Out of the top 10, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Minions” and “Boss Baby” were not distributed by Netflix nor available on the streamer globally.

As for television, Season 3 of “Bridgerton” was the second most-watched show, raking up 91.9 million views for a total of 733.8 million hours. The first and second seasons of the Shonda Rhimes romantic drama also saw boosts thanks to Season 3. The first season was the 11th most-watched TV title in the first half of 2024 (38.4 million views), and the second season was the 12th most-watched (34.2 million views).

The Emmy-winning breakout hit “Baby Reindeer” scored the No. 3 spot on the TV list, securing 87.6 million views. That was followed by Season 1 of “The Gentlemen” (75.9 million views) and Season 1 of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (71.1 million views).

Rounding out the remainder of the top 10 most-watched TV shows was “Griselda” with 69.2 million views and 383 million hours, “American Nightmare” with 55 million views and 123.7 million hours, “3 Body Problem” with 52.4 million views and 388.1 million total hours, “Berlin” with 48.5 million views and 318.4 million viewing hours and “One Day” with 39.4 million views and 263 million hours.

In addition to “American Nightmare,” the most-watched docuseries included “The Greatest Night in Pop” (25 million views), “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (12 million views), “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” (6 million views), and “Love on the Spectrum” (11 million views).

Non-American projects dominated this engagement report. Four of the top 10 biggest shows from this half came from the U.K., including first place “Fool Me Once,” third place “Baby Reindeer,” fourth place “The Gentlemen” and the 10th place “One Day.”

The survival drama from Spain “Society of the Snow” was the third most-watched film on Netflix during this period, and the French horror movie “Under Paris” was the fourth most watched.

The full report, which spans Netflix’s entire catalog, can be viewed here.