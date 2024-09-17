Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix Rom-Com ‘Office Romance’ With Brett Goldstein

The project marks the entertainer’s latest collab with the streamer following “Atlas” and “The Mother”

Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere
Jennifer Lopez attends "The Mother" Los Angeles Premiere (Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is returning to Netflix.

Lopez is partnering with “Ted Lasso” co-writer star Brett Goldstein for new romantic comedy “Office Romance,” according to media reports.

Emmy winner Goldstein is also writing the script with Joe Kelly, another “Ted Lasso” vet. A director, meanwhile, is not yet attached.

Earlier this year, Lopez starred in the sci-fi adventure “Atlas” for Netflix and before that appeared in “The Mother” for the streamer.

“Unstoppable,” Lopez’s sports drama that is due this December from Amazon MGM Studios, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a rousing response. It marks the directorial debut of editor William Goldenberg and was produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Goldstein recently had his option extended for a potential fourth season of Apple TV+’s breakout comedy “Ted Lasso,” even though, by prior accounts, the series had concluded with the third season. He also had a feature, “All of You,” at TIFF this year, and his other Apple TV+ series, “Shrinking,” returns for its second season in October.

Deadline was first to report the news of “Office Romance.”

Atlas
