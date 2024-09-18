Netflix and 3000 Pictures’ ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Adds Lukas Gage, Jameela Jamil and More to Cast

Netflix’s highly anticipated adaptation of the Emily Henry novel “People We Meet on Vacation” is casting up. After revealing that Emily Bader (“My Lady Jane” ) and Tom Blyth (“Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”) will lead the romantic comedy film, Netflix announced on Wednesday that Lukas Gage (“You”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), Lucien Laviscount (“Emily in Paris”) and Sarah Catherine Hook (“First Kill”) have joined the ensemble.

The actors’ specific roles in the film were not disclosed, but fans of the book can likely made educated guesses.

Based on the 2021 bestseller, “People We Meet on Vacation” follows free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex, who have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. Per Netflix’s synopsis, the “careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?”

The book sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S. and Henry, whose other novels include “Beach Read” and “Funny Story,” has surged in popularity.

Brett Haley (“Hearts Beat Loud”) is directing the movie while producers include Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner. Temple Hill’s Laura Quicksilver is executive producer, while Erin Siminoff is overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Gage will next be seen in the Paramount/Temple Hill horror sequel “Smile 2.” Jamil has a voice role in Pixar’s next film “Elio,” while Laviscount continues to star in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” (which just got renewed) and Hook stars in the upcoming third season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and leads Prime Video’s “Cruel Intentions” series.

Hook is repped at Gersh and Luber Rockli.

“People We Meet on Vacation” is being produced under a partnership in which Sony Pictures offers Netflix a first look at any films it intends to make for streaming.