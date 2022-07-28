Longtime “PBS Newshour” anchor Judy Woodruff expanded on her plans to step down from her position, saying Thursday the decision was not a recent one.

Speaking during “NewsHour’s” panel at the 2022 Television Critics Association virtual press tour, Woodruff said she had been thinking about stepping away from her role “for some time” and the decision happened to coincide with the upcoming midterm elections.

“While I have just as much energy and enthusiasm … this was a decision made a long time ago,” she said.

The veteran political correspondent will be pivoting to special projects for television, with the hopes of “getting across the country, speaking to Americans” about the critical midterms.

Woodruff, 75, had previously detailed a plan of exit — at least through the 2024 presidential election — in May. Plans for her replacement will be announced in the fall.

Woodruff began her tenure at PBS in 1983, when she was the chief Washington correspondent on the program. She returned to “Newshour” in 2006, working on documentary series and becoming a senior correspondent on the politics team.

In 2013, Woodruff and the late Gwen Ifill became the show’s dual anchors until the latter’s death in 2016. The former has been the sole anchor and managing editor since then. Outside of PBS, Woodruff has worked on NBC’s “The Today Show” and at CNN.