Julia Louis-Dreyfus Assembles ‘Veep’ Cast Reunion for Biden Fundraiser (Video)
Reunion will take place first week of October
Margeaux Sippell | September 26, 2020 @ 11:58 AM
Last Updated: September 26, 2020 @ 12:07 PM
HBO
Julia Louis-Dreyfus is hosting a “Veep” cast reunion in order to raise money for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
The Emmy-winning actress, who played Selina Meyer on the HBO political satire, tweeted the plans for the Oct. 4 reunion on Saturday.
“I’m SO excited to announce that we’re doing a #VeepReunion on Oct. 4,” she wrote, adding that cast members Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh will be in attendance along with showrunner David Mandel.
The fundraiser is aimed at winning votes for Biden in the state of Wisconsin.
“Trump can’t win reelection if he doesn’t win Wisconsin. So the Democratic Party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin to Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Harris. The future of democracy is on the line people! And that’s why the cast of veep is getting together for a virtual reunion with some special guests too,” she said in the video. “Come and join us and be part of winning Wisconsin, taking down Trump, and electing Joe Biden.
“Veep,” which aired for seven seasons on HBO, stars Louis-Dreyfus as Vice President of the United States Selina Meyer.
5 White Voice Actors Who Left Their Roles as Animated Characters of Color (Photos)
This year, several white voice actors from animated series have decided to forego their roles as characters of color in order for them to be recast, in some cases, to actors of color. Here are some examples of shows where this happened, from "Big Mouth" to "The Simpsons."
Hank Azaria as Apu on "The Simpsons"
Azaria confirmed to reporters at Winter TCA earlier this year that he will no longer do the voice of Indian American convenience-store proprietor Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on "The Simpsons." Film producer Adi Shankar previously said that the show plans to drop the character altogether.
Fox
Jenny Slate as Missy on "Big Mouth"
The comedian said that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people" when she gave up the role of Missy on the Netflix animated series. Ayo Edebiri has since taken over the role.
Netflix
Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown on "Family Guy"
Henry said that "persons of color should voice characters of color" when he stepped down from the role, which he'd voiced since 1999, in June. Arif Zahir has been recast in the role.
Fox
Kristen Bell as Molly on "Central Park"
Bell stepped down from her role as Molly, a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ show, in June. She will be recast into a new role and the role of Molly is intended to be given to a Black or mixed-race actress.
Apple TV+
David Herman as Marshmallow on "Bob's Burgers"
Creator Loren Bouchard agreed to recast this Black transgender character after a Twitter user made the request in June. Marshmallow had been voiced by David Herman, who also voices the characters Phillip Frond, Mr. Branca, and Trev on the Fox cartoon.
Fox
We should also note that Alison Brie expressed regret at having played Vietnamese American character Diane Nguyen on "Bojack Horseman" and apologized after the series ended earlier this year.
Netflix
1 of 7
From Jenny Slate on “Big Mouth” to Hank Azaria on “The Simpsons”
This year, several white voice actors from animated series have decided to forego their roles as characters of color in order for them to be recast, in some cases, to actors of color. Here are some examples of shows where this happened, from "Big Mouth" to "The Simpsons."