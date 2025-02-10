Kanye West’s X Account Deactivated Days After ‘I’m a Nazi’ Post

Kanye West has gone dark. In the wake of a series of antisemitic tweets from the rapper and fashion mogul, West’s X account was deactivated.

At the moment, it’s unclear whether West deactivated his account or X did for violating the platform’s policies on hate speech. X specifically states users cannot “directly attack other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.”

X did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the deactivation.

Last Friday, West published dozens of controversial tweets that included posts like “I love Hitler. Now what b—s” and “I’m a Nazi.” West also called the idea he loves Hitler “old news” and captioned an image of himself wearing a “say no to Nazis” with “I used to be woke too.”

The string of tweets was quickly met with backlash. The Anti-Defamation League’s CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt called the posts “another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye.”

“Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic indents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants. We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate,” Greenblatt continued. “We know this game all too well. Let’s call Ye’s hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat”

David Schwimmer also called on X owner Elon Musk to cut off West. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile,” Schwimmer wrote. “But we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.”

During his X spree, West also asked President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs, calling him “my brother.” Combs was arrested in September and is currently in jail without bail awaiting his federal trial in New York. He’s charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges. Combs is also facing dozens of civil lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sexual and physical assault. Combs’ trial is expected to start in May.