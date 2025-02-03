Kanye West publicly criticized Don Lemon — and even called him a “goofball” — for (falsely) reporting that he and Bianca Censori were kicked out of the 2025 Grammys. However, the journalist denied being at fault in a subsequent response of his own on Monday.

“This goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]. Three decades of innovating music and they always k—s like this,” West wrote in an Instagram post. He coupled his caption with an image of Lemon.

Contrary to other reports, the 24-time Grammy winner and his wife were in fact invited to music’s biggest night, TheWrap has learned.

However, Lemon quickly responded with a public video statement of his own on Threads: “First of all, Kanye, Ye — whatever your name is — I did not start a rumor about you being kicked out of the Grammys. I actually corrected it. I saw someone on your team who asked me to correct it because it had been reported everywhere. So first of all, get your s—t straight. And you, of all people, calling me a c—n [laughs]. That Make America Great Again hat must be too tight on your head.”

West’s initial callout came after Lemon uploaded a video saying he was told that the couple was not invited to attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

“I’m hearing that Kanye wanted to do the red carpet, that he wasn’t invited — that’s what I’m hearing from the folks here at the Grammys. And then, uh, he left, maybe he was escorted out,” Lemon said in a video he uploaded while at the Grammys ceremony on Sunday. “That’s what folks are saying, but I’m not sure. I think maybe he just wanted to do the carpet, but he definitely is gone. I may be the only person who interviewed him, by the way.”

Prior to West walking the red carpet, Lemon spoke to the music mogul, asking him when his upcoming album “Bully” would be released, to which he replied “this year.”

West and Censori turned everyone’s head at the Grammys Sunday night, which were held at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The pair walked the red carpet together, both sporting all-black attire. However, underneath Censori’s black fur coat was nothing. The two later attended social media influencer Justin LaBoy’s afterparty.