The Best Moments From the 2025 Grammy Awards

The 67th Grammy Awards was lit up by history-making wins, surprise performances and a call for community support to help with relief for the Los Angeles fires. Below, TheWrap outlines the best moments from the night.

Even before the event started, Kanye “Ye” West and his wife Bianca Censori set social media into a frenzy after Censori walked the red carpet completely nude.

But the night was fully adorned with hilarious jokes from host Trevor Noah, stunning performances by several new artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii, and a star-studded tribute to the late mega producer Quincy Jones.

Beyoncé made history by winning Album of the Year for the first time and breaking her own record for most wins, bringing her new tally to 35.

The award show redirected attention to fire victims throughout the night, urging people to donate via QR codes and even sharing commercials of small businesses who are in the process of rebuilding.

Check out the the best moments from the night below!

Trevor Noah (Getty Images) Trevor Noah Opens With Tribute to Those Impacted by the Los Angeles Fires Trevor Noah paid tribute to those impacted by the fires and surprised the audience with a performance by several artists, including John Legend and rock group Dawes, to open the 2025 Grammy Awards. “This city has just been through one of the largest natural disasters in American history. Tens of thousands of people have lost their homes. Entire neighborhoods have been erased, schools, local businesses and entire communities have burned to the ground,” Noah said as he opened the ceremony from the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. “Thankfully, due to the heroic efforts of firefighters, the fires have now been contained, and despite all the devastation, the spirits of the city has emerged. Neighbors who had never spoken before are helping each other.”



As he closed his speech, he also announced the academy would be accepting donations to help with fire relief through the Recording Academy and MusicCares, which the organizations launched back in January.

Doechii at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Doechii’s Stunning Performance and History-Making Best Rap Album Win Doechii took home her very first Grammy award for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” and in doing so she made history as the third woman to ever win the category. “This category was introduced in 1989, and two women have won,” the Florida-born artist said, correcting herself to now add her win. “Three women have won! Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii!” She then opened up about her journey through sobriety and encouraged Black women to not give up despite the unique struggles Black women, and in particular dark-skinned Black women, face in the music industry and beyond. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me I would be rewarded and he would show me how good it would get,” Doechii said in her acceptance speech. “I wanna tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible. Don’t allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can’t be here, that you’re too dark or that you’re not smart enough or that you’re too dramatic or you’re too loud. You are exactly who you need to be right where you are, and I’m a testimony.” Doechii, one of the many rising artists receiving shine this year, hit the stage and performed two tracks, “Catfish” and her mega hit “Denial Is a River,” to a rapturous response from the likes of SZA and Billie Eilish in the crowd.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Sabrina Carpenter Rocks the Stage With Stunning Debut Grammys Performance Before the evening even kicked off, Sabrina Carpenter took home her very first Grammy, which was for the Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Espresso,” and then she gave one heck of a performance. Dressed in baby blue with her classic blonde waves, Carpenter rocked the stage, performing her two hits “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please.” Later on, she took home the gold, thanking the Recording Academy for the recognition. “So I really was not expecting this,” Carpenter said. “All those nominees on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, I’m gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn’t forget on this napkin. Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and honor of everything that’s happened. I feel honored to come together and do something special to celebrate music. I want to thank all my fans…”

Beyoncé at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album and Album of the Year for the First Time Beyoncé took home the award for Best Country Album, an achievement that comes after the songstress was snubbed completely from the Country Music Awards. “Wow, I really was not expecting this. Wow. I want to thank God. Oh my God! That I’m able to still do what I love after so many years. Oh my God,” Beyoncé said while collecting the Grammy from presenter Taylor Swift. “I’d like to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and to stay persistent. Wow,” she continued. “I’d like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you; this album wouldn’t have been without you. I’d like to thank God again and my fans, and I’m still in shock.” The artist with the most Grammy wins of all time also took home the night’s top prize for Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter.” This was Beyonce’s fifth time being nominated for the top honor. “It’s been many, many years,” she said as she took the trophy with daughter Blue Ivy Carter by her side.

Chappell Roan (Getty Images) Chappell Roan Performs, Urges Music Industry to “Prioritize Artists’ Health” in Call for Insurance Coverage Chappell Roan hit the stage at the 2025 Grammys and performed “Pink Pony Club” from her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.” The songstress transformed the stage into a fantasy land, complete with clowns and a giant pony. And during Chappell Roan’s acceptance speech for Best New Artist, Roan was applauded for urging the music industry to provide artists with healthcare insurance. “I told myself if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels and the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially developing artists,” Roan said. “It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have healthcare, and if my label would have prioritized artists’ health, I could have been provided care at a company I was giving everything to.” “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?” she concluded.

The Weeknd at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) The Weeknd Breaks Grammys Boycott, Performs New Songs The Weeknd made a surprise appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards where he hit the stage to perform two new songs from newly-released album “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” This is the first time the four-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has attended the ceremony since boycotting the show back in 2021. The Canadian artist then hit the stage sporting a long, brown hooded coat-like cloak, and sang two new songs off his newly released album “Hurry Up, Tomorrow,” which features several artists, including Lana Del Rey, Travis Scott, Future and more. He was also joined on stage by Playboi Carti as they performed their track “Timeless.”

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for “Die with a Smile” (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Lady Gaga Shares Support for Transgender Community in Grammys Speech After winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her song “Die With A Smile,” which features Bruno Mars, the singer-actress gave a shout out to the transgender community. “Trans people are not invisible,” Lady Gaga said. “Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up.”

Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae at the 67th Grammy Awards (Getty Images) Quincy Jones’s Star-Studded Tribute Several artists paid tribute to the late music legend, Quincy Jones. Will Smith orchestrated the tribute and spoke about his experiences with the 28-time Grammy Award winner on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Cynthia Erivo performed a stunning rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” which Jones arranged alongside jazz pianist Herbie Hancock. The pianist also played Jones’ ’60s instrumental track “Killer Joe” and a duet of “Bluesette” with Stevie Wonder on the harmonica. Lainey Wilson livened up the crowd with “Let the Good Times Roll.” To conclude the packed tribute, Janelle Monáe delivered her best Michael Jackson impression with a performance of “Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough” that got the crowd on their feet.