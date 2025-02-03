Kanye West’s Wife Shocks Fans With Nearly Naked Look on Grammys Carpet: ‘That’s Public Indecency and Warrants Arrest’

“Every single time I have seen Kanye’s wife naked was against my will,” one user writes on X

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammy Awards (Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 67th Grammy Awards (Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori stunned fans and photographers into silence with her nearly naked look at the 67th Grammy Awards red carpet.

The Australian model walked the carpet in a floor-length fur coat before revealing her sheer look. The “dress” was a skintight piece of completely sheer fabric, exposing her nipples with only a small modesty patch covering her crotch area.

West is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 song “Carnival.”

Several fans responded in pure shock online, saying they saw the 30-year-old’s body “against my will.”

Other fans made meme reactions to the “dress.” For more reactions to the shocking carpet look, keep reading:

beyonce-grammys-album-of-the-year
Read Next
Grammys 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé Wins First Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Sweeps

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments