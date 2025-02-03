Grammys 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé Wins First Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Sweeps

At long last, Beyoncé has won the Album of the Year Grammy. The winningest artist in Grammys history picked up her first Album of the Year trophy on Sunday night for “Cowboy Carter,” which also netted Beyoncé a Grammy for Best Country Album.

“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said as she took the stage, accepting the award from members of the Los Angeles Fire Department who presented the night’s final trophy. With daughter Blue Ivy by her side, Beyoncé thanked the firefighters for keeping LA safe, thanked her collaborators and the Grammys, and said “I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors.”

Beyoncé was visibly shaken by her Best Country Album win earlier in the night, which was presented to her by Taylor Swift.

Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, swept his categories and won five Grammys — the most of any artist this year — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for diss track “Not Like Us.”

Chappell Roan won the Best New Artist award and used her platform to demand that labels provide “a livable wage and healthcare” to struggling artists they sign. The speech elicited a standing ovation from some in the room, including Taylor Swift and Benson Boone.

Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter won their first-ever Grammys earlier in the night as well — Charli xcx’s “brat” won Best Electronic/Dance Album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won Best Pop Solo Performance.

Carpenter also beat Swift, Roan and Billie Eilish to take Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short ‘n Sweet.” Doechii won Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” becoming only the third woman to ever win the category after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

Record Of The Year

“Now And Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – WINNER

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan – WINNER

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia Dernst

“D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro – WINNER

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen – WINNER

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – WINNER

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure

“Loved” — Four Tet

“leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala – WINNER

“Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von dutch” – Charli xcx – WINNER

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT — Charli xcx – WINNER

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) – WINNER

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

“Now and Then” — The Beatles – WINNER

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day

“Gift Horse” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” — St. Vincent

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) – WINNER

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

Saviors — Green Day

TANGK — IDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones – WINNER

No Name — Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant

“Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon

“Flea” — St. Vincent – WINNER

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent – WINNER

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long – WINNER

“Saturn” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long

“That’s You” — Lucky Daye – WINNER

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) – WINNER

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown – WINNER

VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway

Revenge — Muni Long

Algorithm — Lucky Daye

COMING HOME — Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – WINNER

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER

“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later — J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii – WINNER

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira – WINNER

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) – WINNER

Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus – WINNER

“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) – WINNER

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – WINNER

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon — Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle – WINNER

The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser

Where Was I — Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter – WINNER

My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors

Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor

Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor – WINNER

Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor

Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer – WINNER

Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer – WINNER

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) – WINNER

“Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer

“360” — Charli xcx

Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” — Eminem

Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar – WINNER

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers

“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film

American Symphony — Jon Batiste – WINNER

Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

June — (June Carter Cash)

Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens — Run DMC

Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & William H. Masterson III, video producers

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt

Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night in Pop — (Various Artists)

Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers