Grammys 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé Wins First Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Sweeps

At long last, Beyoncé has won the Album of the Year Grammy. The winningest artist in Grammys history picked up her first Album of the Year trophy on Sunday night for “Cowboy Carter,” which also netted Beyoncé a Grammy for Best Country Album.
“It’s been many, many years,” Beyoncé said as she took the stage, accepting the award from members of the Los Angeles Fire Department who presented the night’s final trophy. With daughter Blue Ivy by her side, Beyoncé thanked the firefighters for keeping LA safe, thanked her collaborators and the Grammys, and said “I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors.”
Beyoncé was visibly shaken by her Best Country Album win earlier in the night, which was presented to her by Taylor Swift.
Kendrick Lamar, meanwhile, swept his categories and won five Grammys — the most of any artist this year — including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for diss track “Not Like Us.”
Chappell Roan won the Best New Artist award and used her platform to demand that labels provide “a livable wage and healthcare” to struggling artists they sign. The speech elicited a standing ovation from some in the room, including Taylor Swift and Benson Boone.
Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter won their first-ever Grammys earlier in the night as well — Charli xcx’s “brat” won Best Electronic/Dance Album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won Best Pop Solo Performance.
Carpenter also beat Swift, Roan and Billie Eilish to take Best Pop Vocal Album for “Short ‘n Sweet.” Doechii won Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” becoming only the third woman to ever win the category after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.
See the list of major winners below.
Record Of The Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – WINNER
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan – WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia Dernst
“D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro – WINNER
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen – WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – WINNER
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter – WINNER
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“She’s Gone, Dance On” — Disclosure
“Loved” — Four Tet
“leavemealone” — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
“Neverender” — Justice & Tame Impala – WINNER
“Witchy” — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von dutch” – Charli xcx – WINNER
“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT — Charli xcx – WINNER
Three — Four Tet
Hyperdrama — Justice
TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
Telos — Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
“Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix” — KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” — David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” — FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter) – WINNER
“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” — Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
“Von dutch” — A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” — The Beatles – WINNER
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day
“Gift Horse” — IDLES
“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” — St. Vincent
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) – WINNER
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
Romance — Fontaines D.C.
Saviors — Green Day
TANGK — IDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones – WINNER
No Name — Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill” — Cage The Elephant
“Song Of The Lake” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.
“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon
“Flea” — St. Vincent – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent – WINNER
Best R&B Performance
“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko
“Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones
“Made For Me (Live On BET)” — Muni Long – WINNER
“Saturn” — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius
“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon
“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long
“That’s You” — Lucky Daye – WINNER
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA) – WINNER
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) — Chris Brown – WINNER
VANTABLACK — Lalah Hathaway
Revenge — Muni Long
Algorithm — Lucky Daye
COMING HOME — Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani
“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey
“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd
“Big Mama” — Latto
“3” — Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – WINNER
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” — Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody Featuring Hit-Boy)
“Carnival” — Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)
“Like That” — Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER
“Yeah Glo!” — Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later — J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol. 1 — Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii – WINNER
The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) — Eminem
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira – WINNER
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen — Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis & Maleah Joi Moon, principal vocalists; Adam Blackstone, Alicia Keys & Tom Kitt, producers (Alicia Keys, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast) – WINNER
Merrily We Roll Along — Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez & Daniel Radcliffe, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Joel Fram, Maria Friedman & David Lai, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)
The Notebook — John Clancy, Carmel Dean, Kurt Deutsch, Derik Lee, Kevin McCollum & Ingrid Michaelson, producers; Ingrid Michaelson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Outsiders — Joshua Boone, Brent Comer, Brody Grant & Sky Lakota-Lynch, principal vocalists; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay, Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine & Lawrence Manchester, producers; Zach Chance, Jonathan Clay & Justin Levine, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Suffs — Andrea Grody, Dean Sharenow & Shaina Taub, producers; Shaina Taub, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
The Wiz — Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Nichelle Lewis & Avery Wilson, principal vocalists; Joseph Joubert, Allen René Louis & Lawrence Manchester, producers (Charlie Smalls, composer & lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast Recording)
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 CARRIAGES” — Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll
“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“It Takes A Woman” — Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan
“II MOST WANTED” — Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus – WINNER
“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
“The Architect” — Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves) – WINNER
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“I Am Not Okay” — Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)
“I Had Some Help” — Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” — Brian Bates, Atia Boggs, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé – WINNER
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon — Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer — Dave Chappelle – WINNER
The Prisoner — Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die — Nikki Glaser
Where Was I — Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words (Various Artists) — Guy Oldfield, producer
…And Your Ass Will Follow — George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones — Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration — Jimmy Carter – WINNER
My Name Is Barbra — Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
The Color Purple — (Various Artists) Nick Baxter, Blitz Bazawule & Stephen Bray, compilation producers; Jordan Carroll & Morgan Rhodes, music supervisors
Deadpool & Wolverine — (Various Artists) Dave Jordan, Shawn Levy & Ryan Reynolds, compilation producers; Dave Jordan, music supervisor
Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein — Bradley Cooper & Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor – WINNER
Saltburn — (Various Artists) Emerald Fennell, compilation producer; Kirsten Lane, music supervisor
Twisters: The Album — (Various Artists) Ian Cripps, Brandon Davis, Joe Khoury & Kevin Weaver, compilation producers; Mike Knobloch & Rachel Levy, music supervisors
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer – WINNER
Shogun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Pinar Toprak, composer
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — John Paesano, composer
Star Wars Outlaws — Wilbert Roget, II, composer
Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord — Winifred Phillips, composer – WINNER
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [From Twisters: The Album] — Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“Better Place” [From TROLLS Band Together] — Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)
“Can’t Catch Me Now” [From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“It Never Went Away” [From American Symphony] — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste) – WINNER
“Love Will Survive” [From The Tattooist of Auschwitz] — Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky
Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors, Natan Schottenfels, video producer
“360” — Charli xcx
Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers
“Houdini” — Eminem
Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Cornell Brown, Sam Canter, Jared Heinke, Jamie Rabineau & Anthony Saleh, video producers
“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer
Best Music Film
American Symphony — Jon Batiste – WINNER
Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers
June — (June Carter Cash)
Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers
Kings From Queens — Run DMC
Kirk Fraser, video director; Dan Goodman, Brian Hunt & William H. Masterson III, video producers
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple — Steven Van Zandt
Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers
The Greatest Night in Pop — (Various Artists)
Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers