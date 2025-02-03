The Weekend made a surprise appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards where he hit the stage to perform two new songs from newly-released album “Hurry Up Tomorrow.” This is the first time the four-time Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter has attended the ceremony since boycotting the show back in 2021.

The Weekend was introduced by Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who detailed how the singer has called the organization out over the years. The Canadian artist then hit the stage sporting a long, brown hooded coat-like cloak, and sang two new songs off his newly released album Hurry Up, Tomorrow,” which features several artists, including Lana Del Rey Travis Scott, Future and more. He was also joined on stage by Playboi Carti as they performed their track “Timeless.” He dropped the album on Friday.

Abel (The weeknd) full performance of “cry for me” and “timeless” (with PlayboyCarti) at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KIrjWUoqR3 — Keyv’ (@Kvn_bjx) February 3, 2025

This is the first time TheWeekend has attended the ceremony after launching a boycott of the event back in March 2021 over beliefs that he was snubbed by the academy and its voting committee the year before after his mega hit “Blinding Lights” didn’t receive any nominations despite being the most streamed song ever on Spotify. In addition to not attending, TheWeeknd refused to submit music to the Recording Academy going forward.

In 2021, TheWeeknd expressed his frustrations with the Grammys in an interview, saying “trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag.” He added: “I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting [my music] in the future.”

Nevertheless, TheWeeknd went on to be recognized with three Grammy noms by the organization in 2022.