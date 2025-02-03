Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals

Plus Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Cynthia Erivo and plenty more

Grammys 2025 split
Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Sabrina Carpenter, John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen at the Grammys (Getty Images)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.

Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.

Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.

beyonce-grammys-album-of-the-year
Read Next
Grammys 2025 Winners List: Beyoncé Wins First Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Sweeps
Taylor Swift
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Chappell Roan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chappell Roan

Miley Cyrus
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus

Cardi B.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cardi B.

Sabrina Carpenter
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sabrina Carpenter

Tems
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tems

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish

Latto
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Latto

Latto
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 Latto

Olivia Rodrigo
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Charli XCX
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Charli XCX

J Balvin
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

J Balvin

Chrissy Teigen
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Cynthia Erivo
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo

Paris Hilton
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum

Shaboozey
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shaboozey

Heidi Klum
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Teddy Swims
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright

Ty Dolla $ign
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ty Dolla $ign

Gracie Abrams
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith

Will Smith
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Will Smith

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

Poppy
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Poppy

Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff

Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock

Sheryl Crow
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 Sheryl Crow

Norah Jones
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Norah Jones

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day

Willow Smith
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Willow Smith

Jaden Smith
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jaden Smith

Benson Boone
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Benson Boone

Avery Wilson
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Avery Wilson

Raye
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Raye

Rapsody
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rapsody

Jessi Uribe
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara

Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara

Sir the Baptist
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sir the Baptist

Sierra Ferrell
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sierra Ferrell

Nikki Glaser
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Nikki Glaser

Doechii
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Doechii

Tori Kelly
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tori Kelly

Babyface
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Babyface

Kelsea Ballerini
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

Samara Joy
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Samara Joy

Kylie Cantrall
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Cantrall

Chrishell Stause
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chrishell Stause, television personality, “Selling Sunset”

Jim Gaffigan
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jim Gaffigan

Grace Bowers
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Grace Bowers

Sean Lennon
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sean Lennon

Wayne Brady
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Wayne Brady

Kacey Musgraves
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments