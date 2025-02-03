Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals

Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.

Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.

Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.