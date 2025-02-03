Grammys Red Carpet 2025: Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and More Arrivals

Music’s biggest night is underway. Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Kacey Musgraves, Gracie Abrams and many, many more walked the red carpet on Sunday ahead of the 2025 Grammys. The fashion is high and, in some cases, extreme.
Beyoncé entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with 11 nods in total and she’ll face off against Roan, Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift for the Album of the Year category.
Early winners included Charli xcx and Sabrina Carpenter who won their first-ever Grammys — Charli xcx’s “brat” won best electronic/dance album and Carpenter’s “Espresso” won best pop solo performance.
Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.
Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Chappell Roan
Miley Cyrus
Cardi B.
Sabrina Carpenter
Tems
Billie Eilish
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish
Latto
Latto
Olivia Rodrigo
Charli XCX
J Balvin
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend
Cynthia Erivo
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum
Shaboozey
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz
Teddy Swims
Teddy Swims, Raiche Wright
Ty Dolla $ign
Gracie Abrams
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith
Will Smith
St. Vincent and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
Poppy
Alex Wolff, Nat Wolff
Brittany Howard, Anna-Maria Babcock
Sheryl Crow
Norah Jones
Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Tré Cool of Green Day
Willow Smith
Jaden Smith
Benson Boone
Avery Wilson
Raye
Rapsody
Jessi Uribe, Paola Jara
Jessi Uribe and Paola Jara
Sir the Baptist
Sierra Ferrell
Nikki Glaser
Doechii
Tori Kelly
Babyface
Kelsea Ballerini
Samara Joy
Kylie Cantrall
Chrishell Stause, television personality, “Selling Sunset”
Jim Gaffigan
Grace Bowers
Sean Lennon
Wayne Brady
Kacey Musgraves