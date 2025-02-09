David Schwimmer Calls on Elon Musk to Cut Off ‘Deranged Bigot’ Kanye West From X

David Schwimmer called on Elon Musk on Sunday to stop giving “deranged bigot” Kanye West the ability to spend time on the platform “spewing hate filled, ignorant bile.”

“This is so 2022,” Schwimmer wrote in a post shared on Instagram, a reference to West’s violent and antisemitic rhetoric of the past. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk.”

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence,” he continued. “His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews.”

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

“Silence is complicity,” he concluded.

Schwimmer isn’t the only person calling West and Musk out. On Sunday TV presenter Piers Morgan wrote on X, “Hey @elonmusk – how much more disgustingly hateful, racist, anti-Semitic, violence-inducing stuff from Kanye are you going to allow him to spew on your platform to his 32 million followers?”

West made dozens of posts on the platform early Friday in which he proclaimed “I’m a Nazi” and ““I love Hitler. Now what b—s,”. The tweets were swiftly condemned by the Anti-Defamation League.

“Here we go again. Another egregious display of antisemitism, racism and misogyny from Ye on his X account this morning,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director said in a statement issued Friday. “Just a few years ago, ADL found that 30 antisemitic indents nationwide were tied to Kanye’s 2022 antisemitic rants. We condemn this dangerous behavior and need to call it what it is: a flagrant and unequivocal display of hate.”

“We know this game all too well. Let’s call Ye’s hate-filled public rant for what it really is: a sad attempt for attention that uses Jews as a scapegoat,” he continued. “But unfortunately, it does get attention because Kanye has a far-reaching platform on which to spread his antisemitism and hate. Words matter. And as we’ve seen too many times before, hateful rhetoric can prompt real-world consequences.”