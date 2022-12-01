Kanye “Ye” West stepped up his antisemitic messaging during a masked Thursday morning appearance on Infowars, repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler to host and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones.

Jones was actually trying to get Ye to say he wasn’t a Nazi, by opening with, “You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized.”

Instead, the rapper went full Nazi, saying, “I see good things about Hitler,” adding, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

His comments were played over a scene from the 1999 film “American History X” in which Edward Norton’s swastika-tattooed neo-Nazi stomps a black man to death.

Ye seemed to be saying that Hitler had “invented highways” and “the very microphone I use as a musician,” adding, “You can’t say out loud that this person ever did any good and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications.”

Elon Musk recently reinstated the rapper’s Twitter account, which, like his Instagram account, was previously suspended for his continued antisemitic rants.

Ye announced last week that he is running for president in 2024. He also revealed, at a Thanksgiving dinner with Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, that he’d asked Trump to be his running mate.